Razer hunts for marketing talent as it opens 1,000 new positions for SEA HQ

Razer is looking to beef up its operations ahead of the launch of its new Southeast Asia headquarters in Singapore, hunting for positions including director, global digital marketing; global esports director; marketing specialist (gear and apparel), according to its careers page. It is also on the search for esports marketing specialist; VP, eCommerce sales and marketing for Razer.com; marketing manager, Razer Gold Malaysia; and digital marketing specialist, among others.

CEO Tan Min Liang said in a recent LinkedIn post that it is hiring for approximately 1,000 positions at the new office, echoing the announcement which was first made in 2019 when Razer said it was working on a new Southeast Asia headquarters by 2020. Tan, however, did not specify the type of roles available. Back then, Razer said the new office will house more than 1,000 employees, an approximately two and a half times increase from its current headcount, and will comprise office space, R&D labs and design studios spread across seven stories.

As of 2019, Razer had around 400 staff in its Singapore office, spanning roles from product development, sales and marketing, legal and finance, among others. Razer declined to comment on MARKETING-INTERACTIVE's queries.

Separately, its fintech arm, Razer Fintech, tied up with Visa last year for the Razer Card, encompassing facilities such as cashback features, a gamified in-app rewards system. The Razer Card also features contactless payment technology, allowing cardholders to tap to pay for their day-to-day activities such as taking public transportation on buses and trains, buying movie tickets at the cinemas and purchasing a meal at quick-service restaurants.

Photo courtesy: Razer's Facebook page

