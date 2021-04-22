Fintech firm Endowus wraps up creative pitch

Endowus, MAS-licensed investment platform and digital advisor for Central Provident Fund (CPF), SRS and cash investing, has appointed SPRG Singapore as its creative agency after a pitch called last month. The appointment is for six months, and comes after SPRG won Endowus' PR account last October.

SPRG is tasked to solidify Endowus’ position as "the first and only CPF digital advisor", by developing fully integrated campaigns across above-the-line, below-the-line, digital and on-ground platforms. The creative campaign, which will roll out in April, will showcase how Endowus has reinvented the way consumers can grow their wealth. On the PR front, the agency was tasked to deliver strategic, creative communications to drive awareness, build brand credibility, and engage the local community. Through its creative and communication efforts, SPRG hopes to cement brand leadership for Endowus in the WealthTech sector as a top-of-mind brand in the industry and also improve financial literacy among Singaporeans.

Endowus spent the first two years of its establishment building a its technology stack, focusing on requirements for CPF—technology, regulation, security and product to be able to deliver on being the first and only CPF digital advisor. Officially launching at the end of 2019, the Singaporean start-up has been aggressive in launching new products in its mission to help Singaporeans invest smarter by combining their human expertise with a digital investing platform, and allowing holistic management of the client’s entire portfolio of investment assets across CPF, SRS and cash savings.

“We went through an exhaustive and careful process to find the agency that could complement us - in helping us elevate the brand and pushing out the key values of Endowus. SPRG presented not only market data to support their case, but innovation in their thought process, creating campaigns that were not only consistent with our brand DNA, but hard hitting at where it matters,” Jason Huan, chief marketing officer of Endowus, said. He also added that Endowus is glad to be working with a team that applies the same strategic thinking and creativity across all its pillars of marketing.

Edwin Yeo, general manager, SPRG Singapore, said: “We are very honoured that Endowus has chosen to trust us to handle all their communications and marketing efforts. Even as their appointed PR agency, they still had to be convinced of our creative capabilities and I’m very proud of the creative team, with the advice and support of the PR team, came up with winning ideas.”

“Through working with Endowus, we hope to be able to provide Singaporeans with the knowledge and expertise to achieve their financial goals. I am looking forward to a long and fruitful relationship with Endowus," he added.

In the past year, SPRG Singapore has also worked with clients such as football club Lion City Sailors and the recently launched national football project Unleash the Roar! It also handled the marketing and branding efforts for the National Art Council’s newly-minted Sustain the Arts (stART) Fund and the creative duties for Singapore Art Week. In addition, its content units, SPRG Pictures and SPRG Newsroom, produced two short video-on-demand series, Garden City Explorers and Restart.

