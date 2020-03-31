Lazada's Jason Huan joins fintech firm as CMO

Jason Huan, former CMO at Lazada Philippines, has joined fintech firm Endowus as CMO. Endowus touts itself to be Singapore's first and only CPF digital advisor and has been in the market for approximately three years. It aims to offer consumers access to exclusive, competitive funds and the lowest possible cost, via their CPF.

Huan was previously with Lazada Group for more than three years, first joining as VP, head of strategic partnership in Singapore before helming the CMO role for Singapore and later being appointed to head up marketing in the Philippines. Prior to that, he was the marketing manager for Asia at Robert Half, according to his LinkedIn. He also worked at Global Blue, UOB and NUS.

In a statement to Marketing, Huan said it is a big shift moving from an eCommerce marketplace to a digital financial advisory firm. However, he was inspired by the founders' mission to develop a technology platform, removing intermediaries with exorbitant fees, and offering access to exclusive financial products using one's CPF. "Little unbeknownst to me was a gap in offerings of good investment options for our CPF monies which plays a big part in growing this wealth - crucial in key stages of our lives from forming a new home, all the way to retirement," he said.

As CMO, Huan will lead a team of four and is looking to hire growth and performance marketers. "Tenacity and teamwork, built on a good foundation of digital marketing capabilities, are still key to delivering on speed-to-market especially when collaborating across different business verticals," he said when asked about the type of skills he is seeking.

Endowus takes it upon itself to equip clients with financial competency in addition to financial literacy. Based on this, Huan aims to build a robust content marketing strategy, and amplifying that content via strategic media partners and publishers will enable it to acquire clients and partners, he explained. The fintech firm is currently in the process of engaging a PR agency and plans to work with an ad agency in the second half of this year. Additionally, it is also eyeing the Hong Kong market.

