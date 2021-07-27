EDB's Singapore Global Network concludes digital and content marketing pitch

The Singapore Global Network (SGN), a division under the Economic Development Board, has appointed Ruder Finn to manage digital creative and content consultancy services for two years with the option to extend for another. According to Gebiz, the agency beat out five others vying for the account - KRDS Digital, Ogilvy Singapore, GOODSTUPH, WE Communications, and Pico Art International.

Formed in 2019, SGN is tasked to re-energise Singapore’s efforts in building a strong and extensive ecosystem of overseas networks by building meaningful and lasting relationships with family and friends globally. From individuals considering Singapore as their next place to work and live in, to Singaporeans living overseas and thinking about returning, SGN aims to connect them with the right people and resources to get started. SGN currently has 11 in-market regional representatives across Australasia, Europe, North America, Northeast Asia, Southeast Asia, South Asia and the Middle East as well as Singapore.

Sherman Pun, SGN's head, digital marketing and communications, told MARKETING-INTERACTIVE that it was looking for an agency partner to create digital content and campaigns that help raise awareness of SGN as a platform for professionals around the world, including Singaporeans abroad, to grow their networks and be connected with not just one another but also the exciting career and business opportunities that Singapore has to offer. This includes driving new membership, growing its digital communities and sustaining engagements across channels.

According to him, Ruder Finn stood out for its strong content and creative ideas that were grounded in a deep appreciation of its customers' needs. "Its human-centred ideas resonated with our own approach to growing connections and building communities – with people at the heart of it," Pun added. Work is expected to commence next month.

Brian Witte, deputy GM of Ruder Finn Singapore said, “Ruder Finn is honoured and excited to be working with EDB to support SGN’s mission over the next two years. Through extensive research into SGN’s purpose and challenges, we developed a comprehensive proposal that speaks to SGN’s purpose and ambition. We look forward to creating content and campaigns that will inspire and resonate with, and grow loyalty among, the SGN community and other likeminded individuals.”

Separately, the Economic Development Board is on the hunt for a global media agency to reach and engage global business decision-makers. This is in a bid to drive its investment interest and to build brand desirability for Singapore. The appointment is for a year with the option to extend for another two. The agency will be responsible for account management, media planning, media buying and evaluation, and media performance reporting. Meanwhile, its project-based and ad hoc responsibilities include advertising technologies, platform management, 360 paid media performance dashboard, creative and content services, and manage and conduct training workshops for EDB. The Gebiz tender closes on 30 July. Ebiquity is understood to be managing the pitch.

