EDB launches global media agency tender, Ebiquity tipped to manage pitch

The Economic Development Board (EDB) is hunting for a global media agency to effectively reach and engage global business decision makers to drive its investment interest and to build brand desirability for Singapore.

Working with its selected media agency, EDB will be looking to generate top of mind recall and consideration of Singapore as an investment location of choice. According to its tender document on Gebiz, the appointment is estimated at a period of one year with the option to extend for another two years, followed by another two years. If the optional years are required, EDB will notify the account at least 30 days before the expiry of the contract period.

MARKETING-INTERACTIVE understands that Ebiquity is currently managing the pitch process.

The tender document also noted that the agency will see responsibilities such as account management, media planning, media buying and evaluation, and media performance reporting for its confirmed scope of work. Its project-based and ad hoc responsibilities include advertising technologies, platform management, 360 paid media performance dashboard, creative and content services, and manage and conduct training workshops for EDB.

The tender said that apart from supporting the EDB's HQ marketing team, the agency is required to have the capability to service all EDB’s priority markets through a hub model. It needs to have direct presence in Singapore, China, Japan, USA, United Kingdom, and Germany. The tenderer can have a presence in either United Kingdom and Germany or both as its office capabilities to service EDB marketing needs for the entire European catchment. Tenderers who do not have a presence in these locations need to demonstrate in the proposal how it is able to function effectively in these locations to meet EDB’s objectives.

Separately, in more recent news, EDB made headlines for its appointment of Inez Yang as its head of brand and regional director, international marketing, in January this year. Yang previously helmed the role of area director, Americas at Singapore Tourism Board (STB). In her place, a spokesperson from STB told MARKETING-INTERACTIVE then, it has appointed Glenn Koh as vice president, marketing and leisure trade (east coast).

Related articles:

EDB names Inez Yang as head of brand and regional director

Zoom launches first SEA data centre in SG with help from EDB

R3 and Ebiquity vying for EDB's global media agency review consultant duties

EDB seeks agency consultant ahead of calling for global media pitch

Singapore's Economic Development Board picks marketing consultant