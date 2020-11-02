Colgate taps climber Jimmy Chin to inspire consumers to challenge limitations

Colgate-Palmolive has pushed out a new brand campaign for Colgate Total titled "Made for greatness", which follows climber and Academy Award-winning filmmaker Jimmy Chin, as he attempts a highly arduous mountain climb. The campaign launches in Thailand today with a progressive rollout across Singapore, Malaysia, Australia and New Zealand within the next few weeks. Done in collaboration with WPP's Red Fuse, the campaign also includes integrated communications across out-of-home, digital and eCommerce, and in-store displays.

Lyndon Morant, regional marketing director - integrated marketing communications, Colgate-Palmolive said now more than ever, people have a stronger resolve when it comes to the world becoming a better place for all.

"This campaign really shows a turning point – not just for Colgate Total – but for the category as a whole that we can move into a broader, richer territory to connect with people in a way that our category hasn’t done before. Greatness is about demanding more every single day, and that’s the exact attitude we bring to Colgate Total," Morant said.

Meanwhile, Chin said he felt a sense of connection to this idea of how one defines greatness. "I am inspired by those who challenge their own limitations. For me, to strive for greatness is a personal journey. You have to demand more from yourself and you have to push your limits. I believe it’s what’s inside that makes you great," he added.

This new spot comes shortly after Colgate recently unveiled its new brand campaign in Malaysia titled #SMILESTRONGBERSAMA (#SmileStrongTogether). With this campaign, it seeks to champion positive change within the community particularly during uncertain times. The champions of optimism leading the campaign include: CEO of Biji-Biji Initiative Juliana Adam, CEO and founder of YouthsToday.com Jazz Tan, founder and executive director of Refuge for the Refugees Heidy Quah, and up and coming hijabi rapper and musician in Malaysia Bunga. The campaign also features long-form content for each of the champions, along with integrated communications across TV, digital, in-store, eCommerce and public relations.

