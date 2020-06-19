Colgate looks to rename Darlie

Colgate-Palmolive is revewing its iconic toothpaste brand Darlie amidst race-related discussions, according to an article on Reuters. Its iconic green packaging features a smiling man in a top hat and in Chinese, the brand name translates to “black person toothpaste”.

Until 1989, the toothpaste was known as "Darkie". The move comes as protests and conversations over equality rise all over the world, and specifically in America. In Asia, Darlie controls 17% of the toothpaste market in China, 21% in Singapore, 28% in Malaysia, according to market research firm Euromonitor International. For Malaysia, in particular, the brand appointed FCB Kuala Lumpur last year as its creative, digital and social media agency of record for Malaysia following a pitch. The appointment is understood to be for two years.

Colgate's spokesperson told Marketing in a statement that Darlie is a Chinese brand owned by Colgate and its joint venture partner Hawley & Hazel. "For more than 35 years, we have been working together to evolve the brand, including substantial changes to the name, logo and packaging. We are currently working with our partner to review and further evolve all aspects of the brand, including the brand name," the spokesperson added.

