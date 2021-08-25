Coach opens first vintage concept store in Singapore

American fashion brand Coach has opened its first concept store in Singapore. Titled "Tomorrow's Vintage", the store celebrates Coach’s timeless style and its commitment to a better-made future. Inspired by Coach’s commitment to restoring, repurposing, and reimagining, the Tomorrow’s Vintage concept store will be hosted in a conservation shophouse located at 1 Teck Lim Road until 12 September 2021.

In honour of the brand’s 80th anniversary, the store pays homage to Coach stores from the past, with vintage TV showcasing films featuring Coach’s renowned leather restoration specialist Debi the Restorer. The store also features a display of Coach's archival collection - including the iconic Ergo and Cashin bags designed by Coach’s first designer Bonnie Cashin - and a selection of re-released Coach Original bags. Coach declined to comment on MARKETING-INTERACTIVE's queries on the monetary investment value for the concept store and its rationale.

Shoppers at the store can have their bags and leather goods customised for free at the stores Craftmanship Bar by contemporary embroiderer Zoey Wong of Naked Works and Singaporean artist Tiffany Lovage. Lovage has previously worked with Louis Vuitton, Converse and Timberland. A craftsman, who trained with the Coach's master craftsman Mauricio Alvarado, will also be stationed at the Craftsmanship Bar to offer leather cleaning, monogram and customisation services. Shoppers may also play a game of tikan-tikam at the store and stand to win either a Coach pin or patch.

Separately, other luxury brands have also executed their own eye-catching marketing strategies that turned consumers' heads. In 2018, Tiffany & Co. partnered with local bakery brand Tiong Bahru Bakery to make Breakfast at Tiffany’s a reality. The partnership saw the jeweller setting up a booth outside ION Orchard which gives out free coffee and croissants. In 2019, the brand also painted Singapore in its iconic blue with benches across the country in line with the launch of Tiffany True collection. More recently, Burberry brought its giant Olympia bag to Singapore in the form of an OOH execution outside ION Orchard.

