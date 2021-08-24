Burberry turns heads with OOH activation of giant Olympia bag in SG

Burberry's giant Olympia bag has landed on the shores of Singapore in the form of an OOH activation outside ION Orchard until 29 August. This is part of #TheJourneyOfOlympia campaign which sees Burberry take over global landscapes. The bag began its journey in London, sailing along the River Thames before making a second stop in Dubai and subsequently arriving in Singapore, marking the third stop in its global tour.

According to Burberry, the campaign also features a series of limited-edition Olympia bags in three never-before-seen colourways – topaz blue, marsh green and marigold. The bags will be available at World of Olympia pop-ups across the globe, and also in a series of drops on Burberry's website. MARKETING-INTERACTIVE has reached out to Burberry for additional information.

The Olympia bag campaign first launched in 18 May and starred FKA twigs, Kendall and Shygirl. According to Burberry, the series of images and videos were set against a minimalistic backdrop of marble, and the three women embody feminine strength, energy, sensuality and freedom of expression.

Separately, Burberry partnered with Mythical Games in June to launch a non-fungible token (NFT) collection in its flagship title, "Blankos Block Party". Adorned with Burberry’s new TB Summer Monogram and inspired by the brand’s Animal Kingdom house code, the limited-edition Burberry Blanko – a shark named Sharky B – is an NFT that can be purchased, upgraded, and sold within the Blankos Block Party marketplace.

Burberry will also launch its own branded in-game NFT accessories, including a jetpack, armbands and pool shoes, which players can apply to any Blanko they own. Sharky B can also be trained to master an array of powers, including speed and agility, ensuring both the toy’s uniqueness and rarity.

"With this exciting concept, we are able to unlock genuine value for the gaming community by encouraging players to interact with our brand in an environment that celebrates art, design and exploration," CMO Rod Manley said.

Burberry is not the first luxury brand to have broken into the NFT scene. Earlier this month, Louis Vuitton rolled out an NFT video game with 30 embedded NFTs to celebrate its founder's birthday. Out of the 30, 10 were created by renowned digital artist Beeple. LV explained that the NFT game aims offers a new medium for the luxury brand to define its history of creativity and innovation.

