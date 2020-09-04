Circles.Life jumps on 9.9 hype, turns users into 'detectives' with Bedok Nine-Nine game

Circles.Life is turning consumers into "detectives" by rolling out an interactive game on its website where participants can simply use clues on these pages to play the game and win prizes. Its latest marketing initiative leverages on the 9.9 hype and aims to promote its new multi-SIM offer which includes its eSIMs, multi-SIM offer and data only plans. The telco said it wanted to give a twist to the shopping festival and take it a step further by relating it to comedic detective show Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

“It's also a fun way for us to get people aware of our 9.9 Closed Door Sale,” said a Circles.Life spokesperson in a conversation with Marketing. She added that through the campaign, it hopes to achieve a high level of engagement with the audience.

“As social media habits continue to change, it is important for our team to stay updated and relevant to our audience. This is also why we have experimented with various things such as our Cat Network campaign, the use of memes and incorporating everyday news into our page. We do not just want to be a page that posts mundane items, we want our customers to really feel like they can connect with us and relate to us when we share content,” she added.

To drum up awareness of the campaign, Circles.Life will largely be tapping on Facebook and Instagram. “Since the majority of us are spending most of our time at home and social distancing is the new normal, we wanted to reach out to our audience virtually and not just rely on photos, videos and comments to interact. This game will allow us to really touch base with customers,” she said.

Most recently, Circles.Life copped flak for its latest prank in which it published a Facebook event titled “Wild Board Catching”. It then proceeded to encourage the public to join in catching wild boars in Singapore. The post caught the attention of Shawn Lum, president of Nature Society Singapore, who was unhappy at the activity posted. In a forum letter published on The Straits Times, Lum questioned the need to promote hunting of wildlife in a protected nature reserve as part of a marketing gimmick. “No one would possibly think of promoting, even as a joke, anything that is not only clearly illegal but also abhorrent,” he added.

