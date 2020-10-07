Former Ogilvy SG MD Chong Ee Rong heads to Raffles Medical Group

Chong Ee Rong (pictured) has joined Raffles Medical Group as co-deputy MD of commercial, effective immediately. She was previously group MD of Ogilvy Singapore and left the agency at the end of January 2019 after 18 years with the group.

She was appointed to the role in 2016, partnering with group chairman, Singapore and Malaysia, Chris Riley, to accelerate implementation of the agency’s global “Next chapter” strategy. During her time there, Chong was responsible for future proofing existing service offerings to help the agency stay ahead of the curve in Singapore.

Prior to taking on the group MD role, Chong was MD of Ogilvy Public Relations Singapore, succeeding Andrew Thomas. According to her LinkedIn, Chong also worked at Meridian Asset Management in Malaysia, according to her LinkedIn, and has 25 years of experience in marketing and consulting.

At the same time, Raffles Medical Group also brought on board Dr Kenneth Wu (pictured above left) to the role of co-deputy MD of operations. He has spent the last 25 years with the group, having joined as a family physician and growing steadily through the organisation. His experience covers the spectrum of the Raffles Medical primary care services across Singapore. This includes driving the growth and expansion of its general physician network and capabilities. Most recently, he was GM, Raffles Hospital, where he oversaw the operational management of the hospital, including the specialist outpatient centres, inpatient wards and surgery services, facilities management and international marketing.

The latest appointments come months after it bolstered its senior leadership bench strength with the appointment of Dr Vincent Chia as deputy MD, Raffles China Healthcare earlier this year. He is responsible for deepening capabilities and accelerating growth of the group's China operations with the opening of Raffles Hospital Chongqing, Raffles Hospital Beijing and bringing Raffles Hospital Shanghai online before the end of 2020.

Dr Loo Choon Yong, executive chairman of Raffles Medical Group, said Chong brings to the group deep commercial insights, expansive marketing capabilities, and industry connectivity to complement its core foundations.

"She will be spearheading our Commercial operations to transform our corporate services engagement, drive client partnerships, enhance brand and marketing, and set the pace for the industry as we redefine our Raffles Experience. We’re delighted to welcome someone of Chong’s experience to our Raffles family," he added.

Meanwhile, he said that Dr Wu has seen Raffles Medical Group through its incredible growth journey, its rapid primary care network expansion and brings with him unparalleled multi-disciplinary, cross-divisional leadership that will propel the group into the future.

