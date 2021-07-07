Cabital calls out the B.S. in crypto, tackles industry's 'dodgy and hyped up' stereotype

Driven by its belief that cryptocurrency should be for everyone, not just finance or tech geniuses, crypto wealth management company Cabital worked with TBWA\Singapore to build a distinct creative platform that would “set it apart from the complexities that have come to become associated with the crypto world”, said the company.

With a brand strategy of putting common sense into crypto, the agency created the work off the new tagline “Crypto. Without the crazy’”. The spot was directed by Lizzy Bailey of 13&CO Australia and the campaign will launch in EU markets across social platforms this month in July.

The 30-second short features a bull grazing, which the agency said was a “picture of strength and masculinity reminiscent of the one that guards Wall Street”. A voiceover narrates the common perception that the crypto world was just a “hyped up, dodgy place” where only a young tech genius would be able to benefit from. At the end of the short, viewers will see an “unexpected surprise”, with Cabital promising that everyone would be able to get stable and sensible returns with it.

Having been established in 2020, Cabital is a relatively new kid on the block and was formed by a team with experience in the finance industry. According to its website, the company believes in the “democratisation of crypto”, and emphasised that everyone should be able to participate in crypto. Cabital, therefore, said that it created a “secure and user-friendly crypto environment by offering a wide array of crypto products on an intuitive platform”, appealing to a wide demographic from beginners to crypto to seasoned traders.

Asheen Naidu, global creative director, TBWA\Singapore said: “It’s always great creating a brand from the ground up, and with brave clients like Cabital, we had a lot of fun bringing true disruption to the crypto category.”

CEO of Cabital Raymond Hsu also said that “both the work and message is simply, no B.S.", adding that the spot calls out its core belief that cryptocurrency is easy and fun and that anyone stands to benefit from it.

Most recently last month, TWBA\ named Tessa Conrad as Asia regional head of innovation, based in Singapore. She is responsible for accelerating the collective’s innovation strategy across the region for client partners, the Singapore agency and the Asia collective. Meanwhile, TBWA\ Singapore made a slew of new hires to its creative roster to support the agency’s accelerated growth and meet the evolving demands of its client’s business needs earlier this year in April.

