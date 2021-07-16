Bumble looks to create PR buzz with Ruder Finn in Singapore

Bumble has selected Ruder Finn Asia to manage PR duties in Singapore. The agency declined to comment on the details of the appointment. Ruder Finn Asia will help Bumble share its experience in the areas of dating in Singapore and the Asia Pacific region, as well as online dating and online dating apps.

Last month, the company announced plans to launch a new cafe and restaurant in New York City named Bumble Brew in late July. Done in collaboration with Delicious Hospitality Group, Bumble Brew builds on the Bumble Hive pop-up spaces the dating app has been hosting since 2017 in New York City, London, Austin and Los Angeles, among others. "Our community clearly had an appetite for a permanent physical location to connect, so we created Bumble Brew. "We recognise the importance of relationships and how crucial they are to a healthy, happy life," it added on the website.

The company went public in February, seven years after it was founded by CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd and two years after it was acquired by investment management company Blackstone Group. As of February, it employed over 600 individuals in Austin, Barcelona, London, and Moscow. Last year, it launched its "Bizz" unit in Singapore with the help of Singapore Tourism Board (STB), marking one of the three modes on the app alongside Bumble Dating and Bumble BFF. The Bumble Bizz offering looks to connect professionals through networking and mentoring, and was first launched in the US in 2017.

Individuals will be able to swipe right on profiles and make a connection. Similar to LinkedIn, users can potentially find a business partner. On top of the launch, STB and Bumble started the Global Connector Bee programme locally, selecting two women from the US to go on an all-expenses paid trip where they are allowed to use the three modes on Bumble in their two weeks of travel.

Meanwhile, Ruder Finn also recently bagged PR duties for the Ministry of Social and Family Development as well as the National Volunteer and Philanthropy Centre.

Photo courtesy: Bumble's Facebook and Bumble Brew website