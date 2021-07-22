BreadTalk sponsors DDB's LampPost project to turn upcycled National Day banners into carryall cloths

BreadTalk Group has tied up with DDB Group Singapore for the fourth instalment of the agency's The LampPost Project to produce Furoshiki (Japanese wrapping traditionally used to wrap and transport goods) carryall cloths for charity packages. BreadTalk's latest sponsorship focuses on sustainability and aims to celebrate all things local.

Since its launch in 2017, The LampPost Project has upcycled National Day banners and flags into commemorative tote bags and other merchandise in aid of non-profit organisations and rallied nationwide support from Singaporeans and local business leaders, said DDB.

Sewn from upcycled National Day banners by seniors and less-privileged Singaporeans, this year’s flagship product is the collapsible LampPost Furoshiki carryall. Each bag comes with a selection of handpicked local favourites and sustainable merchandise from BreadTalk Group, including a premium insulator bag and signature fragrant chili sauce from Din Tai Fung, a limited edition mask holder from Sō Ramen, a reusable metal straw kit from Food Republic, a reusable face mask from Food Junction, a local favourite Durian Kaya bottle from BreadTalk, and a 2-in-1 Kopi Sachet from Toast Box.

According to DDB, the reusable LampPost Furoshiki supports global efforts to reduce packaging and invest in more sustainable methods of packaging and transporting groceries. Retailing for SG$38 (worth SG$60 in value), the limited-edition range will launch online this month. Supporters can bolster the donation by gifting purchased charity packages to the Community Chest for distribution to their beneficiaries. BreadTalk Group will also donate 100 units of Furoshiki charity packages to the Community Chest. The proceeds will support the people who sewed the cloth as well as benefit the Community Chest’s elderly homes.

Cheng William, chief operating officer at BreadTalk Group said: “The LampPost Project 2021 champions sustainability, giving back, and a celebration of all things local - values that the Group feels strongly for.“

He added that the Furoshiki charity pack is a meaningful way of merging these ideas while spreading some National Day joy through a selection of local delights and sustainable merchandise from its brands. “We sincerely hope that Singaporeans will support this project generously as we celebrate the nation’s birthday by lifting the less fortunate around us,” said Cheng.

Sharon Goh, creative director at DDB Group Singapore said it was very proud to present the LampPost Furoshiki as both a symbol of our national pride and a commitment to sustainability. “The LampPost Project not only champions upcycling but also gives Singaporeans an opportunity to give back and support those in need,” she added.

The LampPost Project 2021 is also recognised by the Singapore Government’s City of Good NDP campaign. The "Together, Singapore Cares" movement celebrates the spirit of doing good in the community, particularly around National Day. The initiative is a collaboration between SG Cares, the National Volunteer & Philanthropy Centre, the National Council of Social Service, and other partners. Other partners involved this year are J&T Express, RJ Paper and NPE Print Communications.

