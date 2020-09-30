Amazon SG and Mothership quiz consumers about their shopper persona ahead of Prime Day

Amazon Singapore is drumming hype for its upcoming Prime Day by partnering with Mothership for a shopper personality quiz. Customers can determine their shopper persona - Lobang Hunter, Informed Buyer, Kiasu Shopaholic or Practical Shopper - and get relevant shopping tips to make the most of Prime Day.

Amazon's spokesperson told Marketing that Mothership was a natural partner given its deep understanding of the Singaporean audience. "We love the type of heartland and locally relevant stories they tell, so we decided to collaborate on the development of a light-hearted shopper personality quiz," she said.

Referencing recent research focused on consumer behaviour trends, such as Nielsen's study about eCommerce channels being dominant, Amazon found that Singapore's consumers are not only shopping more online but are also pricing and promotion-driven.

With Mothership, Amazon wanted to take a fun and light-hearted angle to the insight and help customers personalise their online shopping experience for Prime Day. According to the spokesperson, Mothership designed and developed the quiz. The team drew inspiration from the people they know and what they observed from Singaporeans as they shop. They also took cues from some of the stories they have covered on their platform and their readers’ interactions on their social media platforms.

Besides the quiz, Amazon and Mothership also collaborated to come up with shopping hacks, specially curated tips to further personalise the shopping experience with Amazon. These tips range from pointing out useful functions on Amazon.sg such as Wish Lists, or to direct consumers to helpful pages such as the Amazon Best Sellers page. The spokesperson said this ensures that all quiz takers can make the most of the upcoming Prime Day, which falls on 13 and 14 October, and shopping with Amazon.sg.

Beyond the quiz, the company is also teaming up with public figures such as Jamie Yeo, Jaze Phua, Nadiah M. Din and Sahur Saleim for an Instagram takeover to share their personal tips when shopping on Amazon.sg and Prime Now in the lead up to Prime Day.

"We will be shining a spotlight on local businesses who are selling on Amazon this Prime Day with a dedicated ‘Shop Local’ storefront and through our Social channels," the spokesperson added.

From 1 to 12 October, Amazon will be running a deals countdown to Prime Day, offering all consumers discounts on select categories every two days. The deals will be shared across all its marketing channels, from email to social, including its Amazon Prime Day video and other awareness campaigns beginning 1 October.

Meanwhile, Amazon is also launching e-Gift Cards this Prime Day, offering consumers an easy, simple and convenient gifting experience. On October 13 and 14, Prime members who purchase at least SG$50 Amazon.sg e-Gift Card in a single transaction can receive a bonus SG$10 e-Gift Card, while stocks last. This Prime Day, the company will introduce 10 new categories of products on its site, expanding the selection available for customers to shop. They include gardening, musical instruments, jewellery, watches, luggage and software. Other new initiatives for this year's Prime Day include 48 hours of exclusive shopping for Prime members, as well as new deals launching every four to six hours.

Amidst the hustle and bustle in the lead up to Prime Day, Amazon is still not forgetting local retailers. In fact, it rolled out the "Shop Local" initiative to connect customers with local small businesses and these products will be made available in the lead up to and on Prime Day. It is also offering local retailers on its platform a one-time SG$2,500 automatic cash payout as part of the Digital Resilience Bonus administered by Singapore's Infocomm Media Development Authority.

Henry Low, country manager, Amazon Singapore: "This year’s Prime Day is an amazing opportunity for Prime members to enjoy savings with thousands of deals, explore our new expanded selection and get their holiday shopping done early, all from the comfort of their homes."

"In the midst of an unprecedented year, we’re excited for Prime members in Singapore and worldwide to discover new ways to support local retailers and save big on everything they need and love," he added.

Photo courtesy: 123RF