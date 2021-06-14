Airasia super app expands eCommerce offerings in Singapore

Malaysian airline AirAsia’s super app (previously known as airasia.com), launched in October last year, is expanding its eCommerce offerings in Singapore. It is now calling for interested fresh produce and groceries merchants throughout the island to join its growing eCommerce delivery platform. Merchants are invited to list their fresh produce, groceries and sundry daily necessities on the airasia super app, and will be contacted by the airasia team within 48 hours for the next course of action.

Other merchants, such as restaurants and F&B operators, are also welcome to register their interest to list on the airasia super app’s airasia food platform. According to the super app, new groceries merchants who successfully come onboard enjoy a first-month 0% commission rate. Merchants on the airasia super app’s ecommerce delivery platforms can also leverage on airasia’s marketing efforts and periodic campaigns to drive more traffic to their online stores and increase sales. A+M has reached out to AirAsia for more information.

Lim Ben-Jie, head of ecommerce for AirAsia super app, said that following the launch of its food delivery vertical in Singapore earlier this year in February, it is ready to expand its eCommerce offerings to include other categories as well, such as fresh produce, groceries and sundry delivery. “We truly believe in supporting small businesses in digitising their operations and diversifying their revenue stream. Aside from the first-month 0% commision launch perk, we offer one of the lowest commission rates for groceries merchants at only 5%, apart from creating more job opportunities and enabling delivery riders and drivers the opportunity to earn more in current challenging times,” said Lim.

Recently, AirAsia appointed Amanda Woo as CEO to lead the growth of the super app, replacing Karen Chan who stepped down after more than a year in her position. It has also been aggressively building upon its super app as a one-stop platform, where aside from the new eCommerce offering and food delivery, also offered unlimited access to its international and domestic flights in-app in March this year. In the same month, the app also unveiled its real-time chat feature, airasia chat, seeking to become a one-stop multipurpose messaging platform for its users to continue enjoying a social and seamless chat experience.

