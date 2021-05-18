Karen Chan to relinquish role as CEO of AirAsia.com

Karen Chan, CEO of AirAsia.com, is stepping down from her position more than a year after she was appointed. A+M understands that chief commercial officer Amanda Woo will be taking over her position and that today is Chan's last day. A+M has reached out to Chan (pictured) and AirAsia for a comment.

Chan joined AirAsia in 2019 as a group chief commercial officer during which she was responsible for driving profitability and growth across markets it operates in, her LinkedIn said. During that same year, AirAsia redesigned its mobile app to include features such as new booking flow and interactive search map; flight chat rooms; exclusive content and deals; and seamless access to boarding pass via the Apple e-wallet. At the start of 2020, Chan was promoted to CEO of AirAsia.com to lead the business transformation of the airline into a travel and lifestyle platform.

Close to a year later, the airline launched its super app and Chan told A+M previously that a super app is more than just a digital marketplace of products. It is where commerce meets the community. Having expanded its core identity as an airline into over 15 product lines, Chan explained that it is prepared to take on the incumbents of the online travel agency and lifestyle players.

Before joining AirAsia, Chan was SVP of digital, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa at Clarks for close to two years. Prior to that, she led regional digital marketing efforts for Pizza Hut, Domino’s Pizza and Coca-Cola.

AirAsia's super app claims to offer a simpler, faster and more convenient user experience with over 15 types of products and services under three main pillars - travel, eCommerce and fintech. The list of categories included flights, hotels, SNAP, activities, insurance, Big Rewards, unlimited deals and wifi. Separately, it also entered the food delivery scene last year, expanding to various cities within Malaysia and even to Singapore.

Related articles:

AirAsia takes off with new head of social

Waze Malaysia's country lead Kelvin Sim heads to AirAsia's Redbeat Academy

AirAsia reportedly eyeing US$300m in funding for digital unit