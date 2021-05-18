AirAsia hands Amanda Woo CEO mandate to lead super app biz

Airasia super app (previously known as airasia.com) has appointed Amanda Woo as CEO, effective 19 May, reporting to Aireen Omar, president (airasia Digital) AirAsia Group. She replaces Karen Chan who will be assuming a board position with the super app business. Woo (pictured) joined AirAsia in 2012 and has spearheaded commercial initiatives across various entities under the AirAsia ecosystem.

With over 15 years of experience in eCommerce, lifestyle brand and retail marketing with prominent global brands, the company said Woo's leadership has been instrumental to the expansion of AirAsia’s business in key ASEAN markets. According to AirAsia, her notable achievements include AirAsia’s entry into new markets in Indochina and turnaround of the Indonesian market. She was promoted in early 2019 to chief commercial officer whereby she was part of the founding team of the airasia super app, and as CEO will continue to accelerate the growth of airasia super app.

Woo said she is honoured to be given the exciting opportunity and looks forward to working closely with the management team and dedicated Allstars across the region. "The combination of an incredibly talented pool of Allstars, strong leadership team and a global footprint forms an unparalleled opportunity for a consumer-centric super app that will be an important part of the airasia group ecosystem, and a key revenue stream," she added.

Aireen added that Woo's experience in the past decade with AirAsia will allow her to maximise the strong data, network and technology that we have built over the years to achieve the goal of growing the app's stickiness with consumers across the three verticals of travel, eCommerce, and fintech.

Meanwhile, executive chairman of AirAsia Group, Kamarudin Meranun, said at AirAsia, people are its greatest asset and it is happy to promote deserving Allstars when leadership roles such as this become available.

"Woo’s appointment comes naturally as she has been working closely alongside Chan to drive the super app since its inception, and is an apt continuation based on her extensive experience in digital eCommerce and ecosystems. Her promotion will act as a catalyst for airasia super app’s growth sprint, and we are confident that her addition to our leadership team will help to accelerate our progress towards becoming the most preferred super app in ASEAN," he added.

AirAsia launched its super app last year amidst the pandemic. Among the list of categories include flights, hotels, SNAP, activities, insurance, Big Rewards, unlimited deals and wifi. Over the months, it offered unlimited access to its international and domestic flights as well as eCommerce delivery services on its super app. The airline also unveiled its real-time chat feature, airasia chat, on its super app in March, to become a one-stop multipurpose messaging platform for its users to continue enjoying a social and seamless chat experience. At the same time, AirAsia also fulfilled its food delivery ambitions by breaking into the scene in Singapore this year after seeing success in Klang Valley. It also expanded food delivery services into Penang this month.

Related articles:

AirAsia introduces chat function for super app in bid to be one-stop messaging platform

AirAsia launches unlimited flights on super app after breaking into SG food delivery space

AirAsia bites into food delivery industry as part of super app dream

AirAsia.com realises super app dream: 'We have not wasted a crisis'

How AirAsia RedRecords integrates its artists into the passenger journey via in-house assets

AirAsia unveils new marketing solutions group, parallels the likes of Amazon

AirAsia BIG Loyalty rebrands to show offering beyond flights