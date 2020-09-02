AirAsia BIG Loyalty rebrands to show offering beyond flights

AirAsia BIG Loyalty has rebranded to BIG Loyalty to reflect that flights are not just the only thing the company offers. Launched in 2010, BIG Loyalty started as an airline loyalty programme and has since grown into a comprehensive lifestyle rewards platform with over 300 partners across lifestyle, travel and financial services categories. BIG Points has also evolved from just a loyalty point into a universal digital currency.

Under the new brand name, BIG Loyalty will continue to power the airasia.com ecosystem with BIG Points as a digital currency, while diversifying its product offerings and expanding its earn and redemption ecosystem to increase product stickiness and member growth. This will also enable BIG Loyalty to empower its partners with enriched data to optimise campaigns and reach more relevant customers. A+M has reached out for additional information on the rebranding and its marketing strategies moving forward.

Spencer Lee, CEO of BIGLIFE, the operator of BIG Loyalty, said the new brand reflects its mission to democratise loyalty points by making BIG Points easily accessible for users to earn and redeem. "It also marks the next phase of our journey and a new opportunity to grow together with our business partners," he added. To celebrate the rebranding and its 10th anniversary, the company is rewarding members with 100% bonus BIG Points when they shop with participating BIG partners, convert bank and other loyalty points to BIG Points, or apply and spend with the AirAsia Credit Cards, throughout September.

In May this year, it revamped its mobile app with additional features offering BIG Members more choices to use their BIG Points beyond flights and travel. The new app gives members the flexibility of using their points to redeem deals, which comprise a variety of lifestyle vouchers. It also tied up with location-based mobile game developer Limpopo Technology to launch its all-new mobile game Let’s Gold, which took four months to develop. While statistics showed that Malaysians spend a high number of hours daily on gaming, it does not have a viable commercial connection yet, BIG Loyalty’s spokesperson said. Hence, the Let's Gold game was made to turn hours into ringgit and connect gamers to businesses around Malaysia.

Meanwhile, it also rolled out a “point expert” character in June named “BIGGIE” to educate BIG Members on the smarter ways to earn BIG Points fast, and new ways to use BIG Points for greater rewards and savings. BIG Loyalty’s spokesperson told A+M previously that the idea came about towards the end of 2019, when the company was planning for its 10th anniversary campaign.

The spokesperson added that the company’s vision for BIGGIE was to establish it as a customer-centric personality and in the future position it as the face of BIG Loyalty - be it for marketing promotions, social media or even as a customer support chatbot in future.

Join us on a three-week journey at Digital Marketing Asia 2020 as we delve into the realm of digital transformation, data and analytics, and mobile and eCommerce from 10 to 26 November. Sign up here!

Related articles:

AirAsia's BIG Loyalty introduces new face of the brand 'BIGGIE'

BIG Loyalty turns gaming hours into loyalty points with 'Let's Gold' mobile game

BIG Loyalty switches up points for digital dollars on refreshed app

AirAsia BIG Loyalty brings the claw machine on mobile to promote engagement