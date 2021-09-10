AIA’s global ambassador David Beckham talks Tai Chi

AIA’s global ambassador David Beckham will be speaking on “Tai Chi” and mental health as he joins fellow AIA health and wellness ambassadors, industry experts and leading influencers from across Asia for AIA Live 2021.

The inaugural AIA Live 2020, which streamed on AIA’s Healthy Living YouTube channel in August last year, garnered 63,000 viewers on the day, one million engagements on social channels and 14 million views online, said AIA in a media statement. The event was curated as a response to the restrictions of COVID-19 in reiterating the importance of health, wellness and protection.

AIA Live 2021 will be held on Sunday 12 September, with a YouTube Live event, who will feature throughout the event and participate in a special four-part series of “Tai Chi” sessions. The live-stream programme also showcases AIA’s network of regional ambassadors and special guests including chef Jeremy Pang, Olympian Dame Valerie Adams, former Squash World Champion Nicol David, neuroscientist and author Ken Mogi and the Tottenham Hotspur Football Club elite training coaches.

Stuart A. Spencer, AIA Group chief marketing officer, said: “AIA’s Purpose is to help people live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives and AIA Live is one way for us to educate, motivate and inspire people towards that outcome.”

“Mental wellness, positivity and connecting with others through personal stories, shared experiences and expert advice have never been more important. AIA Live will give millions of people in Asia access to real insights that can make a tangible difference to their fitness, sense of wellness and family harmony. We look forward to engaging with our communities through this special platform,” he added.

David Beckham, AIA’s Global Ambassador, said: “It’s great that AIA Live’s online health and wellness event is back as we are all still adapting to the world we are now living in. It’s so important to keep discussing the different ways we can all stay positive and share tips on the little changes we can make to improve our health and wellness. I’m excited to be joined by so many great speakers and be a part of this event.”

AIA Group first inked a multi-year agreement with Beckham in 2017 shortly after it launched its wellness platform AIA Vitality. Beckham will support the brand in its goal of helping people in the Asia Pacific region live longer, healthier, better lives.

Not long after, in Hong Kong, AIA Group asked Beckham to kick off its healthy living tour by asking Beckham to learn how to make mooncakes in Hong Kong. The insurance company invited 40 children from Fresh Fish Traders’ School to join Beckham at a healthy mooncake making class. The class taught the children, aged 8 to 9 years old how to make healthy mooncakes that are also appealing to the taste buds.



