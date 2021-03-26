adidas SG releases sports anthem to hype up outlet launch

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates in the marketing and advertising scene.

Sports brands adidas has created a sport anthem as a lead up to its upcoming physical retail outlet at VivoCity, which is also adidas' newest performance brand concept store. Titled "Who could imagine", the anthem was done in collaboration with local musicians Rauzan Rahman, MEAN, Mickeyleano, PRAV, and Weish, and comes as adidas looks to help people in Singapore stay inspired and realise its motto of "Impossible is nothing".

The anthem opens with loud and deep drum patterns, married with dark modulated violin scores, looped to symbolise the calm before the storm as an athlete gets into position, ready for sport. The lyrics then speaks of an athlete's journey, and captures the confidence an athlete needs to survive. The chorus, according to adidas, also aims to demonstrate the liberating sensation from inertia listeners may feel on a bad day, or when they are stuck in a rut. The anthem is made available on Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube Music. There will also be a music video that will be launched on 10 April exclusively in the newest adidas performance brand concept store, before going live online on 11 April 2021.

A spokesperson from adidas Singapore told MARKETING-INTERACTIVE that the anthem is a fusion of genres with influences from hip hop, drill, trip hop, and electronic music. "The nature of the anthem reflects the creativity in sport that we champion for consumers, we don’t believe that sport should be defined strictly in one dimension. In fact, it mirrors the type of sporting activities that consumers these days partake in from a mix of cardio based, strength, and flexibility activities – sometimes circling through all these disciplines in a week," the spokesperson said. The fusion of genre was also reflected in the musicians adidas chose to work with. According to its spokesperson, the musicians have very distinct styles that adidas believes would make for "an amazing collaboration" to create this anthem.

Besides creating the anthem, adidas has also collaborated with local creatives Aeropalmics, Ink&Clog, and Space Objekt to create hyper local signatures for its latest performance brand concept store which touts to offer consumers the widest array of adidas performance innovations locally. Aeropalmics will be creating a one-of-a-kind art piece adorning the store walls, Ink & Clog will be creating a unique graffiti art piece on a few store pillars, and Space Objekt has been commissioned to create a ceiling art installation – all of which tells the story of Sport in different ways, based on the artists interpretation.

At its new store, adidas will also be launching Singapore’s first MakerLab, where consumers can customise apparels, shoes, and many more items, with evergreen and Singapore-exclusive designs that were done in collaboration with artists Aeropalmics, Reza Hasni as well as Yana & Jun. Additionally, adidas will be conducting two events: an exclusive virtual workshops for running and football, as well as an exclusive VIP tour organised for the brand’s ICON and Game Changer members.

Separately, adidas has partnered with Disney to unveil a line of sustainable Stan Smith sneakers. The collection will feature Stan Smith silhouette inspired by a number of Disney, Pixar, Star Wars™, and Marvel's iconic characters. This includes Marvel's the Hulk, Rex from Disney and Pixar's Toy Story, Yoda from the Star Wars galaxy, Tinker Bell from Peter Pan, WALL-E from Disney and Pixar's WALL-E, Kermit the Frog of The Muppets, and Mike Wazowski, from Disney and Pixar's Monsters, Inc.

The brand's sustainable line comes as adidas pledged to have nine out of 10 of its articles will be sustainable by 2025. It added that it has been researching fully recyclable or biodegradable materials for some time already and aims to only use recycled polyester in every product from 2024 onward. Furthermore, adidas said the communication and marketing for products made from sustainable materials will be intensified, while product takeback programs will be rolled out at a large scale. adidas claimed to be committed to reducing its carbon footprint per product by 15% by 2025. To this effect, the company is working closely with its partners in the global supply chain to reduce energy and material consumption and make greater use of green energy sources. adidas said it aims to achieve climate neutrality in its own operations by 2025 and overall climate neutrality by 2050.

