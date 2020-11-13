Zouk to set sights on Las Vegas with US$4.3bn entertainment resort

Zouk Group has partnered with Resorts World Las Vegas to open a US$4.3 billion integrated resort. Opening in summer 2021, this marks homegrown brand Zouk's first venture into the United States.

This partnership will curate an ecosystem of immersive entertainment and lifestyle concepts within the resort. Comprising four distinct environments which occupy nearly 100,000 square feet, the multi-concept complex will feature Zouk Nightclub, and an outdoor oasis AYU Dayclub, said to be inspired by Southeast Asia’s idyllic islands.

The complex will also include an experiential dining venue FUHU, as well as a social gaming bar RedTail, where guests can enjoy drinks while playing a variety of games such as beer pong, darts and pool. Zouk will be releasing more information about each concept, together with a schedule of upcoming performances at the nightclub and beach club, in the coming months.

Andrew Li, chief executive officer of Zouk Group, said the partnership will bring entertainment and lifestyle brands together on a property aimed to breathe new life into the Las Vegas market. “With over 29 years of experience in the nightlife industry, the Zouk brand is proud to make its debut at Resorts World Las Vegas, in a destination considered by many to be the entertainment capital of the world,” he added.

Scott Sibella, president of Resorts World Las Vegas, said the company aims to reinvent the traditional integrated hospitality experience in Las Vegas across every sector, including nightlife. He added that the partnership with Zouk will enable it to introduce a "world-class entertainment complex" with a variety of nightlife experiences for our guests and visitors.

Zouk's investment into a Las Vegas resort comes as the group looks to expand its revenue streams. Although it has been unable to operate its nightclub in Singapore since circuit breaker measures earlier this year, Zouk has been actively striking partnerships to ensure it brings in revenue and continue to engage consumers. These include a partnership with Razer and Bigo Live in March to bring clubbing to the virtual world, as well as venturing into the eCommerce industry by dropping its own branded bottle cocktail line.

To remain on-trend with changing consumer preferences, Zouk has also identified the fitness and wellness industry as a vertical to expand into for the future. In October, Zouk partnered with rhythm cycling studio Absolute Cycle to turn its club into a spin class venue. In a previous conversation with Li, he said the classes will be available as long as clubs remains non-operational in Singapore. Additionally, Zouk has also unveiled a pop-up cinematic experience named Zouk Cinema Club, which transforms its nightclub into a cinema.

Li said: "We’ve acted quickly and decisively to pivot Zouk’s business model to evolve and innovate beyond our traditional offer. We have always been in the business of experiences and entertainment, and are simply venturing down new avenues to delight audiences with the Zouk touch, within the possibilities of the current climate."

Zouk Group was launched in 1991 and engages in the operation of discotheque, restaurant and lounge. Among its list of assets also includes burger joint Five Guys at Singapore's Plaza Singapura.

If you are looking to learn more about Marketing to Millennials and Gen Z, join our masterclass where we deep dive in creating frameworks for marketing success with the next generation. Find out more here.

Related Articles:

Cruise operator Genting HK offloads Zouk Group for SG$14m to Malaysian firm

STB and Zouk spice up virtual party collabs with interactive AR filters

Zouk drifts further away from nightclub label with fitness concept at sea