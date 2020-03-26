Zouk SG brings clubbing virtual as entertainment ban gets enforced

Singapore's iconic nightclub Zouk has partnered up with esports company Razer and streaming app Bigo Live to launch a cloud clubbing livestream. This comes after the government said all entertainment venues will be closed from 27 March to 30 April, as a measure to combat with the COVID-19 situation. Zouk will be curating a series of closed-door sets that will be streamed to viewers on Razer’s Bigo Live channel.

The sets will feature Zouk's resident DJs, as well as guest appearances from the local music community. During the set, viewers will be able to interact with the DJs via the livestream chat, as well as utilise Bigo Live’s functions such as sending virtual gifts with Razer's virtual currency Razer Gold or its loyalty reward program Razer Silver. The gaming company added that a portion of any proceeds accumulated will be donated to the Singapore government to support the fight against COVID-19.

Andrew Li, CEO of Zouk Group, added that with many countries on lockdown, it hopes to be able to reach out to people through music, technology and social interaction on the virtual sphere."Through [the partnership], we are moving the Zouk experience online so that viewers from around the region or globally will still be able engage with the community right from their bedrooms," he added.

Additionally, Razer Gold will enable brands to monetise and enhance streaming opportunities to users. Razer said it invites companies to reach out and explore how to continue operating and monetising online or on streams during this period. According to a press release, the livestream aims to propel further digital disruption in the nightlife scene and bring the experience of a club DJ set to the virtual sphere.

In a statement to Marketing, a spokesperson from Razer said cloud clubbing initiative is part of its effort to connect with the community given the current “stay-at-home” situation. It is added that Razer will continue to work with partners to explore more opportunities to revolutionise the clubbing scene in the region. The spokesperson also said it chose to hold the livestream on Bigo Live app and it is available in more than 150 countries. Bigo Live has also been a long term strategic partner for Razer Gold for years, and has a strong synergy with Razer.

The livestream event will be held on 27 March, where users can tune in to on the Bigo Live app. According to the company, this is Southeast Asia’s first cloud clubbing livestream. Razer also said that with the livestream, it aims to keep spirits high by reminding the public that social interactions are a key support system to get through these difficult times.

Min-Liang Tan, CEO and co-founder of Razer, said with the call for social distancing, Razer and its partners will "unlock the potential of cloud clubbing in Southeast Asia, and drive party-goers to the livestream".

Last week, Razer's CEO said in a series of tweets that the company will be helping to combat the shortage of surgical masks during the COVID-19 situation. He said that its designers and engineers have been working to convert some of its existing manufacturing lines to produce surgical masks so that the company can donate them to countries around the world. He added that the company is looking to donate one million masks to health authorities of different countries.

