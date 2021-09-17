ZALORA adopts commission-based model for influencer marketing

Asia's online fashion and lifestyle destination, ZALORA, has partnered with management platform, Impact, to optimise its influencer marketing and adopt a commission-based model that invites more crowd participation. With the ZALORA Community Influencer Program, the brand aims to encourage influencers and customers to endorse and earn via social media platforms.

ZALORA's CMO, Jo Bjordal, said that by introducing the program, the company is able to reshape the way customers interact and shop while rewarding its loyal fans and followers. Bjordal added that it was also exciting to see the many creative ways ZALORA's fans and friends engage with the brand and assortment on social media.

The ZALORA Community Influencer Program rewards influencers with a commission when shoppers click on a unique referral link, which would be tracked and managed within the Impact platform. Recommendations that successfully make sales would earn the influencer up to 15% commission in cashback or up to 10% cash. Currently, there are over 3,000 brands for community influencers on the platform. MARKETING-INTERACTIVE has reached out to ZALORA for additional information about the partnership.

To scale the program, Impact would be utilising its technology to recruit and onboard new influencers, contracting, payments, tracking, optimising, and among others. As a result, this would give the ZALORA team an opportunity to nurture and deepen the engagement with the growing influencer community.

"ZALORA joins a growing number of forward-thinking brands who are realising the powerful role partnerships can play in driving new customer acquisitions and creating brand equity," said Impact's GM for Southeast Asia, Antoine Gross. As consumers become increasingly wary and distrustful of traditional forms of advertising, Gross added that initiatives like the ZALORA Influencer Community Program would establish a more authentic connection in the form of trusted information, reviews, and recommendations that resonate with consumers.

Earlier this year, ZALORA beefed up its commerce offering by inking a content-commerce partnership with Mediacorp for ZALORA’s Big Fashion Sale. According to ZALORA, the collaboration highlighted both companies’ commitment to driving innovation in the eCommerce space by creating engaging content catering to the evolving purchasing preferences of online consumers.

Aside from Mediacorp, ZALORA also partnered with buy now pay later app Atome, introducing the latter's flexible payment options across both ZALORA's mobile app and website. With this option, shoppers were able to split purchases into three, zero-interest payments during the checkout process on ZALORA’s mobile app. According to ZALORA's COO, Rostin Javadi, ZALORA saw 70% growth in the number of its customers using Atome in Singapore and Malaysia since its soft launch.

Join our Digital Marketing Asia conference happening from 9 November 2021 - 25 November 2021 to learn about the upcoming trends and technologies in the world of digital. Check out the agenda here.

Related articles:

ZALORA partners up with Mediacorp to innovate eCommerce space with podcasts

ZALORA switches to flexible payment with buy now pay later option

ZALORA bursts into podcast scene with fashion and lifestyle series