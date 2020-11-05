Your home, your world says IKEA in latest regional ad push

IKEA Southeast Asia has launched a regional brand film, reflecting the evolution of home as the centre of life. Titled "Home is a different world", the film features multiple spaces in homes that have been transformed for different functions of people's lives during this pandemic. These include their workplace, restaurant, gym, school, playground, and also a place to rest.

The film is produced in collaboration with TBWA\Singapore, and is the latest wave of activity under IKEA's overarching proposition: Make home count. It will air across TV, digital and social channels throughout Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand from November onwards. Additionally, the campaign will be amplified through print and out-of-home (OOH) executions.

The campaign film comes as IKEA saw how people have redefined their relationship and activities within their homes this year. According to its most recent Life at Home report, IKEA found that less than half (46%) of the 38,210 respondents surveyed in 37 countries felt their homes better met their emotional needs during lockdown. Additionally, 78% of the respondents agree that home was their sanctuary during the 2020 pandemic restrictions.

The report also found that two in five people have made changes to their homes and new priorities have emerged during this period, with 37% cooking more and 44% spending more time with family. “With new priorities emerging everywhere in the world, the way we will live in the future looks dramatically different," Nigel Richardson, head of marketing, IKEA Southeast Asia, said.

He added that IKEA believes in creating a better everyday life at home, where the people that really matter can be found, and where the things that really matter happen. "It's the antidote to the current world's uncertainty.”

Anam A.S, creative director, TBWA\Singapore said: “This year has brought the spotlight back into our homes. We wanted to tell this story, acknowledging the stresses and strains of the world outside and contrasting them with meaningful moments - large and small, that make our life at home count so much more.”

As part of its "Make home count" brand platform launched late last year, IKEA unveiled a separate film earlier in March during the lockdown period in Singapore. The film aimed to thank everyone who is staying home and playing their part to keep the world safe amidst the COVID-19 situation. Given the restrictions in place then, the film was made entirely from home. The film featured the simple joys that makes home count, such as cuddles, playtime, and working from home.

Richardson said then that home is more important now than ever in these times, and wanted the film to encourage people to stay inside, stay safe and remember to enjoy time with loved ones at home. "Make Home Count" is IKEA's long term platform, and the company said it will be building on it further in 2021.

