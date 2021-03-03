Visa names new head of marketing for APAC

Danielle Jin, CMO of Visa Greater China has been handed the head of marketing remit for the APAC region, according to her LinkedIn. Jin has been with Visa since 2016, based out of Shanghai.

Prior to her role with Visa, Jin was with PepsiCo for over five years handling roles such as VP marketing & category vice president, Greater China Beverages and senior marketing director. She also worked with brands such as Ghirardelli, McKinsey and Unilever.

The appointment comes shortly after Frederique Covington Corbett, Visa's SVP, head of marketing and cross border, Asia Pacific, took on the SVP of global brand strategy and planning role, relocating to California. Corbett was with the brand for more than four years and prior to that, she was with Twitter as international marketing director, Asia, Middle East, Russia and LATAM, global business marketing, according to her LinkedIn.

Recently, Visa also appointed Wieden+Kennedy and Publicis Groupe to manage global creative duties following a pitch held earlier this year. Lynne Biggar, Visa's chief marketing and communications officer, said on LinkedIn that Wieden+Kennedy will lead creative strategy and major initiatives, while Publicis Groupe and its holding company capabilities will add product and support for hyper local work to its remit while remaining responsible for global media. Starcom has been handling global media duties for Visa since 2015.

BBDO and Saatchi & Saatchi were the incumbents on the account, with the former leading creative globally since taking over from TBWA\ in 2012. BBDO's work in Asia Pacific includes Singapore, Malaysia and Hong Kong. Meanwhile, Saatchi & Saatchi was handling creative for Visa Europe, which was acquired by Visa Inc in 2015.

