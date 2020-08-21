Unruly's Phil Townend steps down as regional chief revenue officer

Phil Townend, Unruly's chief revenue officer for Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa is moving to New Zealand and taking on the role of advisor to the board, 10 years after he joined. In a LinkedIn statement, Townend (pictured) said: "After 10 eventful years, today marks my last full time day Unruly. It all seems such a long time ago that co-founders Scott Button and Sarah Wood gave me a chance to join as UK MD in a leaky office in Truman Brewery where new starters (MD's and interns alike) had to clean dishes in the bathroom sink."

He added that together, the team built an incredible business, with a mission to change advertising for the better, by adding human data to creativity and media. "I had the chance to expand our business across EMEA, APAC, help raise $25 million series A, then exit and sell the business twice, firstly to our great friends News UK, and now to the brilliant multi screen video techstack Tremor Video," he said.

According to him, this would not have been possible without the amazing people he has been privileged to work with along the way, from colleagues to agency partners and marketers. "[I] will still be involved with the business but in a reduced capacity from New Zealand. Embrace change!" he added. Marketing has reached out to Unruly for Townend’s replacement.

In his current role, Townend ran P&L for Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, working with agencies and advertisers to understand the impact of their messaging and move from selling to purpose based marketing to drive positive social impact, his LinkedIn said. Before that, he was chief commercial officer of Asia Pacific for more than four years, responsible for accelerating growth and expansion into new markets within the region with key focus on ASEAN, Australia, Japan, India and China. He also helmed the roles of MD of APAC and EMEA. Prior to joining Unruly, Townend was with Inskin Media as commercial director and Virgin Media as director of digital advertising.

