UK dating app Qemistry fuels expansion with ADNA at creative helm

UK-based dating app Qemistry has appointed ADNA Creative Intelligence Group to handle global creative duties for a year following a pitch. ADNA's COO David Mayo told MARKETING-INTERACTIVE that it is a rolling contract and the appointment involves a creative go-to-market plan which covers 2021/22 communications and campaign. He added that Qemistry previously worked with a series of partners in the UK including in-house, external producers, media partners and boutique agencies.

According to him, the brand is now consolidating all duties with ADNA and the agency will work on the business from its global hub in Singapore. It also has a dedicated production team in the UK to produce and stream Qemistry content as part of its multi-platform approach. Work for Qemistry will roll out in the UK this month with plans for the US later this year.

In the press statement, Qemistry said it aims to be the TikTok of dating, where profiles are made up of a series of short video clips. It was also named the "Top 20 Dating Apps" by UK-based newspaper The Daily Telegraph, with more than 10,000 members since its launch in the UK earlier this year.

Qemistry's founder and partner, Emma Clark, said that like the company, ADNA has a very differentiated positioning. "We like its embedded data offer, which drives the speed and impact of its ideas. Versus everyone else we saw, ADNA's pure energy and creativity talked to us at a different level," she added. According to the press statement, Qemistry successfully completed a funding round earlier this year and aims to expand rapidly and aggressively with ADNA's help. British investment crowdfunding platform, Crowdcube, said the company has raised about £271,152 so far, surpassing its target of £200,000 with backing from 269 investors.

"Qemistry is the first of the new wave of video dating apps, taking inspiration from TikTok and Gen Z. The dating app space is noisy and ADNA has really thought outside of the box to make sure Qemistry stands out," Clark explained.

Meanwhile, ADNA's CCO, Gary Tranter said the Qemistry business model is one of those 'Why didn't I think of that' businesses that was hiding in plain sight until Clark and co-founder and partner, Sachin Karia, bought it out into the sunlight. " There will undoubtedly be copycats but being the first and number one is an advantage that we aim to exploit for the team. As well as a superb business, the team are a lot of fun to work with which bodes well for great work," he added.

"With the right partners and teams on the ground, there is no reason why we would not look more deeply at Western markets but our focus for now is on the success of Qemistry," Mayo added. Two months ago, ADNA added an Indonesia office and appointed Bellamia Agustina to oversee its operations in the country as GM. Since Mayo and Tranter joined last year, ADNA's operations have been gaining steam, expanding into markets including China, Malaysia and South Africa over the past year and bagging new clients including DBS Indonesia.

