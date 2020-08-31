TWG Tea makes massive online store push with 20 new launches

Local tea brand TWG Tea is launching over 20 new official online stores on third-party marketplaces starting in August 2020. According to a press release, the tea brand looks to open these official stores in new and emerging markets across APAC, North America and Europe on platforms such as ZALORA, Amazon and Lazada, before the end of the year.

TWG Tea's new online stores look to reach a wider group of tea drinkers in emerging markets and beyond capital cities, and bridge the gap with customers caused by social distancing, the company said. The stores will also see interactive editorial and video content on the third-party marketplaces. TWG Tea has already launched official stores on marketplaces such as Amazon UK, Lazada Vietnam, BliBli Indonesia, Lazada Indonesia and Tmall China. It currently has nine official online flagship stores.

Additionally, TWG Tea will be focusing on launching more new products exclusively online. Tea selections such as its Autumn Haute Couture Tea blends, New World Tea and Destiny Tea will be made available exclusively on the new TWG mobile app and on TWGTea.com. According to TWG Tea, its digital sales are currently emerging as a strong pillar of the TWG Tea business, with a 180% increase last year.

The online stores is part of TWG Tea's strategy to create an omnichannel digital experience for tea lovers. As part of the strategy, TWG Tea has also launched a new mCommerce app last week. With the app, TWG Tea's brand promotions, offers, and its MyTWG membership programme, can be accessed across all brand interfaces. The app comes as the brand aims to create a smooth customer experience and deliver a convenient shopping platform for customers whether they choose to buy in-store in Singapore, globally online or using the TWG mobile app. Marketing has reached out for additional information.

Maranda Barnes, director of corporate communications and business development and co-founder of TWG Tea said with this digital expansion, the brand looks to reach out to consumers through online platforms in each of its markets so its consumers can "consistently precure their favourite TWG teas". Barnes added that instead of concentrating on expansion through brick-and-mortar locations, these new digital shopfronts are now quickly becoming an integral part of TWG Tea's global expansion strategy, and are allowing it to provide an integrated luxury e-retail experience to customers around the world.

