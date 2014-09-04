How Transformers helped UOB with its online banking

At Marketing Magazine’s Mobile Marketing Interactive, UOB’s AVP of Internet and digital marketing, Ng Kok Jong, shared in detail its UOB Ticketing campaign and the partnership with UIP for Transformers. Here is the case study:

The Challenge

UOB faced a number of key challenges within the current online banking landscape:

All banks offer a variety of online features. However, they are relatively homogenous and it is harder and harder for a feature to become a differentiator to promote brand switching.

A lot of consumers are still comfortable with the idea of using offline channels such as branch visits or phone banking for basic banking transactions, resulting in high cost-to-serve.

Competitors are aggressively promoting their online channels with gadget giveaways, vouchers and attractive lucky draws. Similar marketing tactics do not stand out in the marketplace.

Not all UOB customers use UOB as their primary transactional bank. Thus, it is challenging to increase the online banking usage of this group of customers.

Strategy:

UOB looked beyond the usual banking transactions and focused upon enhancing consumers’ lifestyle through convenience instead.

The UOB Ticketing mobile app was launched in 2013 to address this and it became a key differentiator for the bank. The long-term goal was to create an aggregated ticketing app (including SISTIC events and even travel-related ticketing) that provides a one-stop solution to complement our customers’ lifestyles.

The Execution

The following points summarise how the brand executed the idea:

Tap into Singaporeans’ favourite pastime – movie watching.

Leverage on movie memorabilia and collectibles.

Use UOB Ticketing as a driver for UOB online banking.

Partner the biggest blockbuster this year – TRANSFORMERS: AGE OF EXTINCTION!

Create a strong association between UOB Ticketing and blockbuster movie.

Drum up interest not just for the UOB Ticketing app but also for UOB Online Banking as well.

Results

The campaign results were overwhelming and all KPIs were exceeded.

Paid Media ROI exceeded target by more than 200%

Click Through Rates for digital media buy exceeded target by over 1000%

The brand achieved a 38% increase in online campaign enrollment as compared to our most successful campaign in 2013

during the campaign period:- Bill Payments saw a 12% year-on-year increase

Funds Transfers saw a 30% year-on-year increase

eNets Transactions rose by 142% year-on-year increase

Active online banking user base increased by 11% year-on-year

UOB Ticketing transactions during campaign period increased by 30%.

Ng concluded with these tips for marketers looking to up the game in terms of mobile marketing.

Simple layout and interface

Use of overlays

Location services

Integration with social media

Enable touch

Click to call

Click to email

Enhance content with

Video and animation

Mobile Marketing Interactive was supported by Millennial Media and SingTel Advertising as sponsors and Thoughtbuzz as the supporting partner.