Toyota launches new regional film as part of 'United by movement' campaign

Automotive manufacturer Toyota has launched a video titled “United by Movement” as part of its COVID-19 recovery campaign for Asian countries affected by the pandemic, in collaboration with communication agency ADK.

The minute-long video highlights the initiatives taken by Toyota, which include working with essential workers and service providers across Asia to ensure mobility and safety needs are being met at the frontlines. True to its aim of providing “Mobility For All”, Toyota and its distributor chains are committed to supporting communities in the move towards a new world with hope and optimism, the company said. According to the company, “United by movement” represents Toyota’s belief that continuity and progress, especially in difficult times, can be achieved through unity.

Jaja Ishibashi, general manager of Marketing Planning at Toyota Motor Asia Pacific said initially the company thought that the differences between everyone would divide its messaging direction in the region, however, there was a “quick and unanimous alignment to unify the message as one Toyota, to lead the industry out of the crisis.”

This is not the first time Toyota has been vocal on issues faced by the community. Last year, Toyota Malaysia unveiled a Raya film revolving around gender equality, adding an unconventional twist to the traditional way of festive storytelling. Drawing inspiration from movie concepts such as Groundhog Day, the story of Pulang Kembali remained rooted in the simple act of trying to do what is right.

