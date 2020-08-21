Tesla Dating: A new dating app for Tesla fans created by a non-fan

The world is no stranger to dating apps. Ranging from popular ones such as Tinder and Coffee Meets Bagel, to ones with specific target audiences such as Grindr and Christian Mingle. Now, there may be a special app just for Tesla fans titled "Tesla Dating".

But here's the twist. The Tesla app, it seems, is not created by the brand. Rather media reports deem Canadian eCommerce entrepreneur Ajitpal Grewal as the brainchild of the product. According to these reports, Grewal through it would be a great idea to let Tesla owners meet one another as Tesla owners were big on discussing their vehicles. While Grewal initially created the app as a joke, he is seeing an increasing demand for it and may now look into actually developing it. Marketing has reached out to Tesla for a statement.

According to the "Tesla Dating" website, the service is exclusively for Tesla owners. Accompanied with the caption "Because you can't spell love without EV (electric vehicle)", the dating app boasts to be a community for like-minded people who look up to Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla. However, the app is seemingly still under development and only allows interested users to sign up for early access to the app. Moreover, interested users of the app must prove ownership of a Tesla vehicle. At the bottom of the website also stated that Tesla Dating and its website publications are not affiliated with or endorsed by Tesla.

The concept of having a community of fans is not new to the marketing world. However, having a dating site created by a fan, that's definitely a first for us. Share your thoughts on the initiative with me at graceo@marketing-interactive.com.

Enjoying the story and have some ideas? Share it with us journos in the newsroom. Be part of our Instagram community to catch the behind the scenes action, industry updates and creative inspiration.

Related Articles:

LEGO throws shade at Tesla with its 'guaranteed shatterproof' truck

After LEGO, more brands continue to roast Tesla's new Cybertruck

Indonesian minister uses Twitter to ask Elon Musk for ventilator aid