Temasek Polytechnic hunts for digital marketing agency

Temasek Polytechnic (TP) is on the hunt for a digital marketing agency to improve the online marketing of its continuing education and training (CET) and pre-employment training (PET) programmes. The tender on Gebiz noted that the appointment is for 20 months, tentatively starting from 1 August 2021 to 31 March 2023, with an option to extend for another 12 months, on the same terms and conditions.

The agency will be responsible for providing strategy, concept development, creative direction, content execution, as well as campaign monitoring and reporting for TP’s social media and digital marketing campaigns aimed at increasing awareness and applications for TP’s CET and PET programmes. Other responsibilities include campaign strategy, execution, servicing, and campaign monitoring and reporting.