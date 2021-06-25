NexTech's LiveNow Webinar

Temasek Polytechnic hunts for digital marketing agency

Temasek Polytechnic (TP) is on the hunt for a digital marketing agency to improve the online marketing of its continuing education and training (CET) and pre-employment training (PET) programmes. The tender on Gebiz noted that the appointment is for 20 months, tentatively starting from 1 August 2021 to 31 March 2023, with an option to extend for another 12 months, on the same terms and conditions. 

The agency will be responsible for providing strategy, concept development, creative direction, content execution, as well as campaign monitoring and reporting for TP’s social media and digital marketing campaigns aimed at increasing awareness and applications for TP’s CET and PET programmes. Other responsibilities include campaign strategy, execution, servicing, and campaign monitoring and reporting. 

The tender also said that the agency will work with TP’s corporate communications department, the Temasek SkillsFuture Academy, Security Industry Institute as well as a media buying agency appointed by TP to conceptualise, strategise and execute effective digital marketing campaigns on behalf of TP.  The evaluation process will take place in two phases. After the first phase of document submissions, shortlisted agencies will be required to present their proposals to TP.
 
MARKETING-INTERACTIVE has reached out to TP with questions regarding its hunt for a digital marketing agency. 
 
Aside from this, in 2020, TP  conducted an eight-month train-and-place programme that was laucnched by a tie up between Grab Singapore and Microsoft. The programme was part of the SGUnited Skills programme. The tie up between Grab and Mircrosoft saw the total launch of three training and development programmes aimed at empowering Grab's drivers and delivery partners, as well as students with digital skills to help them capture IT-related job and traineeship opportunities.  
 
Separately in 2018, TP was part of five polytechnics that collaborated with SAP in its SAP Skills University Singapore launch.  The polytechnics worked closely with SAP to develop and deliver the training programme under the SAP Skills University Singapore. The university’s curriculum was designed in accordance to specific industry demands, and skills required by the technology organisations and their partners.

 

