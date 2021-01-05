STB shows whimsical side of Singapore through the eyes of a little girl

Singapore Tourism Board (STB) has launched a new film to inspire a spirit of exploration and curiosity among audiences, and encourage the rediscovery of a new side of Singapore. Titled "A girl with her magic binoculars", the film uses visual effects to communicate a magical, whimsical version of Singapore through the eyes of a little girl. It is part of the SingapoRediscovers domestic campaign which launched in July last year.

Through her home-made binoculars, the little girl sees a whole new universe coming to life, including floating super trees at Gardens by the Bay, dancing murals at Kampong Gelam, Tetris blocks floating in Chinatown, and bobbing cable-cars lining the skies of Sentosa. The film is made available on STB's Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube channels.

The film was created by TBWA\Singapore, in collaboration with Argentine director Fernando Livschitz, who is known for his surreal visual effects and dream-like films. Peter Callaghan, creative director, TBWA\Singapore, said: “It’s a world-rich with fascinating stories and characters that are normally invisible to the naked eye, forcing us to relook at the Singapore we know in a fresher, unusual, and more captivating way."

Lim Shoo Ling, brand director, Singapore Tourism Board, added: “Magic happens when locals take a short holiday – or a Singapoliday – to rediscover the country and gain fresh perspectives," she said, while encouraging Singaporeans to continue supporting local tourism and lifestyle businesses with their SingapoRediscovers vouchers. "Public safety remains a priority, so do continue to stay vigilant and enjoy responsibly,” she added.

The film is STB's latest effort in encouraging Singaporeans to take a Singapoliday within the country in attempts to boost the local tourism scene. Late last year, STB rolled out a new video series called “S.P.I.E.S. (Secret Places in Exciting Singapore)” to introduce 10 key precincts it has identified as Singapoliday destinations. Each episode is hosted by a Singapore celebrity and shown on STB’s YouTube, Facebook and Instagram platforms. To further promote the 10 precincts, STB also partnered the creator of popular artificial reality mobile game, Pokémon GO, and transformed 300 tourism establishments and lifestyle offerings into PokéStops and Gyms. These places include hotels, attractions, retailers, food and beverage establishments as well as at tour ticketing booths in the selected precincts.

STB is not the only brand to re-introduce Singapore through the eyes of a little child. Earlier in November 2020, Sentosa Development Corporation unveiled a brand film to position Sentosa island as a holiday destination. Done in collaboration with BBH Singapore, the film features an "island boy" exploring the island and its attractions in his imagination. The film is said to borrow the style of classic musicals and children's films, and is completed with a brand song that is subsequently used across its marketing collaterals.

