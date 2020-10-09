STB banks on DBS platforms to amplify content and promo bundles in 3-year deal

DBS and the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) have signed a three-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to stimulate domestic tourism demand in the immediate term, as well as drive cross-border demand and catalyse tourism industry development in the mid- to long-term. In the coming months, both parties will invest in domestic marketing campaigns to encourage locals to rediscover homegrown tourism products and experiences, as well as stimulate local demand to complement the SingapoRediscovers campaign. STB and DBS declined to comment on the monetary value of the partnership. Marketing has reached out to DBS for comment.

DBS and STB will partner on content creation and distribution to increase awareness, consideration and consumption of local tourism experiences and brands. These will be amplified across DBS platforms which include the DBS Travel Marketplace, DBS’ social media communities such as The Burrow, and marketing channels. Both parties will also curate promotional bundles for attractions, tours and hotel stays.

The bank will also tap on its predictive analytics and intelligent banking capabilities and work with STB to provide personalised itineraries and dynamic destination content to encourage locals to explore different precincts and learn about the various homegrown brands and experiences in Singapore.

The next phase of the partnership will target inbound leisure and business visitors through international marketing campaigns as Singapore progressively opens its borders. Similar to the domestic collaboration, DBS and STB will customise content and introduce promotions and products for international visitors, such as flight and accommodation bundles, business events, and relevant travel insurance plans.

Another main aim of the partnership is to enable local businesses to be future-ready.

With more locals shifting their everyday payment and banking needs to their mobile phones and online platforms, DBS and STB will help homegrown tourism businesses digitally transform to reach out to customers and boost engagement.

An example of this will see both parties partnering local businesses to pilot smart experiences such as a seamless and contactless digital payment experience at various precincts. As a start, STB and DBS will launch a campaign to grow demand and encourage the use of DBS PayLah! at the Bugis precinct by the end of the year.

DBS Singapore country head Shee Tse Khoon said it believes that the partnership can make a real difference and help Singapore's tourism industry get back on its feet. "By combining STB’s tourism expertise with DBS’ extensive tech and ecosystem network, we are confident that we can encourage more Singaporeans to come out, explore and rediscover Singapore. In addition, we look forward to supporting our local SMEs by leveraging our consumer base, data insights and technology to help them build up their resilience and unlock more business opportunities," he added.

STB's chief executive Keith Tan said both parties will be able to reach a large community of local and international consumers and encourage them to discover, explore and support local tourism businesses.

"We look forward to working with DBS on precinct-specific projects such as helping smaller businesses to digitalise and implement smarter tools to engage their customers. These efforts will ensure that Singapore remains a safe, trusted and preferred destination for all our visitors," Tan said.

STB has entered into several partnerships recently to help boost domestic tourism amidst the pandemic. Last month, it tied up with Visa to revive the local tourism industry via marketing partnerships and joint research and analytics. At the same time, it also launched a SG$2 million domestic marketing partnership with Klook to drive the rediscovery of Singapore’s tourism and lifestyle offerings, under the SingapoRediscovers campaign. Meanwhile, STB also partnered with Mastercard to join its City Possible programme, which also involves joint marketing, technology development and the generation of insights and identification of trends.

In July, STB unveiled the SingapoRediscovers campaign together with Sentosa Development Corporation and Enterprise Singapore, setting aside SG$45 million for its supporting marketing initiatives. The campaign, which is also the largest campaign introduced in Singapore to drive local demand, supports local lifestyle and tourism business and encourages Singaporeans and residents to explore different sides of Singapore. STB marketing chief, Lynette Pang, previously said that the campaign targets two main types of consumers - the urban explorers who are out frequently and those who enjoy travelling overseas.

Photo courtesy: 123RF