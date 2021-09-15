StanChart hires former Accenture talent as director of brand campaigns

Standard Chartered Bank has hired Shiv Taneja as director of brand campaigns based in Singapore. A Standard Chartered spokesperson confirmed the appointment, adding that he reports to Anna-Karin Birnik, global head, group brand strategy and digital channels.

Taneja (pictured) was previously with Accenture Interactive as director, marketing transformation. During his time there, he was involved in areas such as brand development, growth strategy, customer experience, innovation, marketing and capability strategy development, and digital transformation, his LinkedIn said. Taneja also spent more than nine years with Diageo where he first joined as associate brand manager in 2008. Thereafter, he rose up the ranks to help roles such as category brand manager - scotch and Irish whisky and Johnnie Walker's regional marketing manager for Asia Pacific. His last held role at Diageo was global marketing manager for Johnnie Walker from 2015 to 2017, his LinkedIn said.

Before that, he spent about four years on the agency side with TBWA\Worldwide, working in consumer planning and brand management roles in Dubai and New York.

Standard Chartered recently tied up with NTUC Enterprise to form a digital bank known as SC Bank Solutions. This will be Standard Chartered's second separately licenced digital bank in Asia, the first being Mox Bank in hong Kong. The bank's operations in Singapore will invest SG$144 million into the joint venture and own 60% of the new digital bank, while Beta Plus, a holding company controlled by NTUC Enterprise will invest SG$96 million and own the remaining 40%.

This news came shortly after it brought board Kelvin Tan to lead the digital bank mandate as CMO. He was previously FairPrice Group's director and head of consumer and marketing, retail business. He has more than 15 years of full-spectrum marketing experience.

