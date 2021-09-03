FairPrice Group's retail marketing lead Kelvin Tan joins Standard Chartered Bank

Kelvin Tan, FairPrice Group's director and head of consumer and marketing, retail business, has joined Standard Chartered Bank as CMO, digital bank. Tan (pictured) has more than 15 years of full-spectrum marketing experience in developing agency business and regional partnerships, managing brands and regional accounts in B2C and B2B markets. The industries included QSR, automotive, hospitality, retail, education, tourism, FMCG, technology and financial communications.

He was previously with FairPrice Group for more than two years and joined from A&W Restaurants where he was CMO. In that role, he was responsible for driving growth through innovating on strategic business platforms, revitalise brand core equities and reinforce consumer trust, his LinkedIn said. Tan also oversaw IDR30 billion in national media marketing spend, managed premium campaigns from ideation to production, and led the company to surpass national economic growth of 5.7% to IDR 1.9 trillion, his LinkedIn said. He first joined A&W in 2015 as international director, marketing and communication.

Before that, he was the CMO of Long John Silver's for more than a year where he oversaw the brand's day-to-day marketing initiatives, product development roadmap, risk mitigation, organisation cost control and marketing communications, his LinkedIn added. FairPrice Group declined to comment on MARKETING-INTERACTIVE's queries. MARKETING-INTERACTIVE has reached out to Standard Chartered Group for comment.

Last month, Standard Chartered tied up with Chinese supply chain finance technology solution provider, Linklogis, for a joint venture to establish a fully-digitised trade finance organisation and distribution platform named Olea. According to Standard Chartered, the platform aims to bring together institutional investors seeking opportunities in an alternative asset class with businesses requiring supply chain financing, subject to regulatory approval. Olea is headquartered in Singapore.

Meanwhile, the bank launched it's “Invest from Home. Bank from Home” campaign in Hong Kong last year, showcasing a selection of six digital tools and services aimed at helping customers fulfil their investment and banking needs from the safety of their homes. The campaign ran on TV, print, social media and digital.

Power up your PR and communications efforts today with MARKETING-INTERACTIVE's PR Asia Week on 1 and 2 December. Learn ways to build an evidence-based practice, up the ante on your strategies, and be head and shoulders above your competition. Click here to register today!

Related articles:

Standard Chartered Bank launches learning hub in SG following SG$5m investment

Standard Chartered launches “Invest from Home. Bank from Home” COVID-19 campaign

Standard Chartered unveils Mox, its new Hong Kong virtual bank