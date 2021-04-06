SIA picks Salesforce as it looks for holistic view of customer

Singapore Airlines (SIA) has selected Salesforce to develop and implement a new customer case and knowledge management system for the airline. This new system, 1Point, will be deployed across SIA’s contact centres and customer feedback handling units globally from late 2021.

As a dynamic case management tool, 1Point will offer a contextual and holistic view of customer interactions through a single interface. As such, SIA’s service agents will no longer need to toggle between multiple systems to retrieve customer data, information on products, services, policies and procedures, and perform transactions. Its case management and guided workflows will also be integrated with SIA’s in-house artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities.

1Point will also help to enhance the travel experience by supporting consistent and more personalised service across various ground-based customer touch points. Service agents will have access to the relevant information, including those related to each customer’s previous interactions, at every step. This facilitates quicker decision[1]making, and allows them to pre-empt a customer’s needs more efficiently.

Marvin Tan, senior vice president customer services and operations, Singapore Airlines, said: “Implementing 1Point is an important step in our company’s digital transformation. It is an investment in new technologies that ensure that Singapore Airlines is ready to support the evolving customer requirements in the coming years. It also affirms our strong commitment to ensuring that our customers continue to receive world-class service across the entire travel journey.”

1Point is powered by Salesforce Service Cloud and the Mulesoft Anypoint Platform to provide seamless, integrated customer services experiences. Capgemini, a leading provider in consulting, digital transformation, technology and engineering services, will be the systems integrator for the implementation and application maintenance support.

Sujith Abraham, senior vice president and General Manager for ASEAN, Salesforce said: "If the last year has taught us anything, it's that digital, engaging experiences with customers is no longer a nice to have - it's an imperative. That's why we're proud to be the digital transformation partner for Singapore Airlines' 1Point platform to provide a single view of its customers and deliver best-in-class personalised experiences."

Gaurav Modi, managing director of Capgemini in Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan said: “We are delighted to partner with Singapore Airlines in their digital transformation journey. Data is the engine of a successful digital business and, coupled with advanced analytics, can deliver real-time insights that help clients meet their evolving needs. 1Point harnesses these digital forces to bring an enriched customer experience to one of the world’s top airlines.”

As an innovative system that leverages new capabilities to increase Singapore’s competitive advantage, 1Point has also qualified for partial funding from the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore’s (CAAS) Aviation Development Fund.

Ho Yuen Sang, director (Aviation Industry), CAAS said: “CAAS is pleased to support SIA’s ongoing digital transformation effort. This project has received funding from CAAS’ Aviation Development Fund. By transforming the passenger experience for SIA’s customers at Changi, it will augment our air hub’s competitive offering.“

