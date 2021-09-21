Shangri-La and Häagen-Dazs sweeten staycations with ice cream-themed room

Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts Singapore has partnered with Häagen-Dazs to create Singapore’s first ice-cream-themed staycation. Titled "Don't Hold Back", the campaign aims to offer local holiday-goers a sweet escape from the everyday with a treat-filled getaway. An ice cream-themed room is made available to guests who book the Häagen-Dazs Staycation at Shangri-La Singapore and Shangri-La Rasa Sentosa Singapore offering Instagrammable moments.

The staycation includes an exclusive Häagen-Dazs collectible cushion, teddy bear, bath bomb, face mask, coaster set, picnic mat and cooler bag for guests to take home. It also comes with a personal mini-freezer stocked with Häagen-Dazs pints, stickbars and mini cups, a special curated dessert featuring classic Häagen-Dazs flavours, and a Häagen-Dazs SG$20 voucher that can be used in any Häagen-Dazs outlets.

Shangri-La Group's spokesperson told MARKETING-INTERACTIVE that it will promote the campaign alongside Häagen-Dazs and Klook. "Partnering Häagen-Dazs and Klook to introduce Singapore’ first ice cream staycation is a refreshing take on local holidaying and a delightful addition to our existing myriad of experiences at both properties. Just like a stay at our hotels, ice cream appeals to the young and young-at-heart, and synonymous with relaxation and good times," the spokesperson added. The company declined to comment on the monetary value of the partnership.

The package also offers two exclusive desserts - Shangri-La x Häagen-Dazs Delight Sandwich and Signature Rasa Sentosa X Häagen-Dazs Indulgence Sphere, available at ShangriLa Singapore and Shangri-La Rasa Sentosa, Singapore respectively. Stays are available from 1 October to 18 November and bookings are available exclusively on Klook.

Separately, Shangri-La Group launched its family experience brand Fam.ily earlier this year. The brand targets multi-generational families, as well as provides support for customers on their parenting journeys. According to the brand, the new offering reflects Shangri-La’s Asian heritage and strong family culture. It also looked to reaffirms the brand's commitment to evolving with customers and deliver its brand promise of heartfelt hospitality. Pilot Fam.ily programmes will be rolled out at four properties across Mainland China. In response to MARKETING-INTERACTIVE, Shangri-La said it is closely monitoring the local COVID-19 situation and travel restrictions, before progressively rolling out the Fam.ily programme to cover SEA and more markets.

