Shangri-La Group creates new Fam.ily brand, launches UGC and Weibo campaign

Shangri-La Group has launched its family experience brand Fam.ily that targets multi-generational families, as well as provides support for customers on their parenting journeys. According to the brand, the new offering reflects Shangri-La’s Asian heritage and strong family culture. It looks to reaffirms the brand's commitment to evolving with customers and deliver its brand promise of heartfelt hospitality. Pilot Fam.ily programmes will be rolled out at four properties across Mainland China. MARKETING-INTERACTIVE has reached out to Shangri-La for more details regarding the programme.

The Fam.ily brand logo comprises two parts: ‘fam’, the shortened word for ‘family’, and ‘ily’, the abbreviation for ‘I Love You’, connected by an infinity symbol. At the centre of the symbol is a heart-shaped knot, symbolising the love shared by family members and the strong ties that bind them. The logo (pictured below) reflects Shangri-La’s commitment to go beyond service by inviting guests to be part of an integrated family-centric experience.

To support customers in their parenting journeys, Fam.ily will also help connect families through multiple channels, such as online chat groups and family events. Fam.ily also harnesses Shangri-La's own insights and expertise by engaging thought leaders and experts parenting and child development to share ideas and tips to the Fam.ily community.

The launch of Fam.ily is also accompanied with a UGC campaign on Weibo and Red where followers are invited to post a short video capturing an authentic reaction from their family when hearing “I Love You” using the hashtag #香亲香爱我爱我家 for the chance to win.

The new initiative follows Shangri-La’s recent brand logo refresh together with its 50th anniversary celebrations, reflecting the brand's journey and evolution with its guests while staying true to the brand roots of constantly delivering warm Asian hospitality. It also collaborated with creative agency Design Bridge Shanghai to complete a rebrand of JEN, the group's upscale chain of hotels aimed to attract travelers from around the globe.

Chairman of Shangri-La Group Hui Kuok said family has always been at the heart of the Shangri-La brand culture. With the launch of the new brand, it hopes to deliver the best-loved experiences that will bring families closer together, and create precious and lasting memories for its family guests. Through Fam.ily, guests can take part in a wide variety of activities that have been specifically designed to encourage learning through play and shared experiences.

