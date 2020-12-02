Sentosa and Brewerkz cheers to destination-inspired beers

Sentosa Development Corporation has tied up with local craft brewery Brewerkz, to unveil Singapore’s first series of leisure destination-inspired beers. Titled “Islander Brew”, the series consists of four flavoured craft beer, each featuring a unique taste inspired by edible plants found in Sentosa: cacao, lime, jasmine and nutmeg.

The four craft beers are also named after Sentosa’s landmarks: Siloso Beach, Tanjong Rimau, Fort Siloso, and Bukit Manis. According to a press release, the landmarks were chosen to represent leisure offerings that embody one of the four themes under Sentosa’s bigger “Make Time for a Holiday” campaign – Island Life, Heritage Discovery, Wellness Escape, and Nature Adventure.

Additionally, Sentosa and Brewerkz also joined hands to make the Islander Brew Singapore’s first carbon-neutral beers. This effort is part of SDC’s broader decarbonisation roadmap for Sentosa, and Brewerkz’s aspirations to create increasingly sustainable products in its business activities. Through the initiative, both companies hope to illustrate how individuals and organisations can make environmentally-sustainable choices and reduce carbon footprint.

The Islander Brew has been made available at selected F&B and retail outlets in Sentosa, and will subsequently hit the shelves at participating supermarkets and online retail channels from 7 December 2020. MARKETING-INTERACTIVE has reached out for additional information.

Check out the craft beers here:

For the “Siloso Beach” beer, the companies chose to go with a gose beer brewed with sea salt and kaffir lime to reflect a refreshing taste. This ties in to the beach itself, which is said to be the “hippest” beach where consumers head to for thrills and fun.

Meanwhile, the “Tanjong Rimau” is a classic wheat beer with hints of nutmeg and coriander and a citrusy yuzu aroma. The beer represents Tanjong Rimau, which has one of the region’s most unique rock formations, and is a coastal headland rich in marine life, natural reefs and hidden caves. It is said to be a beer that tastes "like the sea and its breeze".

The “Fort Siloso” is an English-styled Porter, which pays tribute to the actual location built by the British. It is said to be velvety in texture with a rich chocolate flavour as well as hints of coffee and vanilla notes.

Last but not least, the “Bukit Manis”, which reflects the home of Sentosa’s wellness spas and lush nature, is a Jasmine Kolsch brew that is crisp, sparkling and slightly fruity with the aromatic hint of jasmine.

Mira Bharin, director of brand, marketing and communications, Sentosa Development Corporation, said it is thrilled to partner Brewerkz to launch the Islander Brew, as part of Sentosa's collaboration with the tourism industry to roll out over 50 new and diverse offerings under its "Make Time for a Holiday" campaign.

"Together, the beers will give guests a fresh take on the Sentosa getaway. Choose to unwind with the Islander Brew at some of Sentosa’s dining establishments or in the comfort of your home. Alternatively, take an island getaway in Sentosa with the campaign’s other offerings,” she added.

Tan Wee Han, owner and CEO of Brewerkz added that this is the company's first destination-inspired beer collection, and the partnership with Sentosa marks its biggest and most comprehensive collaboration. “With Islander Brew, we hope to enhance visitors’ experience when they visit the island, and offer them a small piece of the Sentosa holiday vibe – all in a beverage that can be enjoyed anywhere, anytime," Tan also said. Brewerkz was one of the 48 local brands which were recently awarded the "Made with Passion" brand mark. Besides Brewerkz, the other local brands awarded span across four lifestyle categories: beauty and wellness, fashion and accessories, homeware and decor, as well as packaged F&B.

