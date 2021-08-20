Senoko Energy uses popular movies to showcase fun side of energy savings

Senoko Energy is tackling challenges from the pandemic with its #MovieMarathonMadness campaign. In a series of Facebook posts, Senoko Energy worked with Ad.WRIGHT Communications to tie in popular movie dramas and titles to turn energy savings into something practical. A check by MARKETING-INTERACTIVE found that some of the movies the Facebook posts alluded to were Thor, Iron Man, Pixels and Ready Player One. This was part of a giveaway by Senoko Energy worth SG$200 to discover what was crucial for fans when binge-watching dramas or movies. In addition to piquing the interest of consumers, Senoko Energy also urged them to make the switch to its plans to level up their movie-watching experience at home.

According to Ad.WRIGHT Communications, the post garnered over 360 comments and 800 engagements within seven days. Senoko Energy's spokesperson told MARKETING-INTERACTIVE that the brand spent less than SG$100,000 for the campaign. The idea of utilising movies as part of a campaign came about as the company wanted to tie in energy savings into something practical and enjoyable.

At the same time, the energy company has seen a double-digit increase in renewal and new sign-ups over last month, the spokesperson said, further indicating that digital advertising is the way to go in the pandemic as Senoko Energy's target audience spends most of the time online.

At the same time, it also created a TV commercial inspired by the style and cut of #outfitchallenge videos on TikTok to engage the younger demographic and make the brand relevant. To position Senoko Energy as lively and vibrant, the company immersed lively music into its campaign.

Meanwhile, the company is also looking to drum up awareness and brand engagement by creating lifestyle content comprising tips on going green with movie nights and guessing the title of movies for mini prizes. "Adwright hit the right notes on every count based on our brief. Our campaign aims to bring positive vibe and engage our fans and customers," said Heather Ang, AVP of marketing at Senoko Energy.

“Senoko Energy is an aspiring, lively but practical brand. It is only apt for them to be showcased in an energetic and trendy way," said Nafe Tong, creative partner at Adwright.

Aside from Senoko Energy, Adwright has worked with numerous companies such as JUMBO for its consumer product, Love, Afare to create and conceptualise the new brand since its inception during the circuit breaker last year. Notably, Adwright has also worked with global companies such as De’Longhi Group as the agency to handle local or regional branding and ad duties.

Last year, Senoko Energy tied up with its creative partner GERMS for a weekend-long online music festival titled “Power Gig”to raise funds for Community Chest’s newly established Invictus Fund. The fund helps deliver critical services to vulnerable communities affected by COVID-19. Senoko Energy was the main corporate donor of the festival which featured singers such as Jocie Guo Mei Mei, Derrick Hoh, Kenny Khoo and Benjamin Kheng.

