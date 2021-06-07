JUMBO enters consumer products space with new brand Love, Afare

Seafood restaurant chain JUMBO Group of Restaurants has launched its new brand, Love, Afare, as it moves into the consumer products to offer customers a wide selection of curated packaged food products and lifestyle products. The products include JUMBO's famous sauces and mementos of Singapore, and will be sold across Singapore and China. The new brand launch was done in collaboration with branding agency Ad.WRIGHT Communications, which worked with JUMBO to create and conceptualise the new brand since its inception during the circuit breaker last year.

The agency also helped to curate a new brand experience that is consistent and relevant to the target audience during the digital launch. According to JUMBO, the Love, Afare’s webpage is highly interactive, unveiling pixels when clicked on for 50 hours till it fully unveils the new brand. The brand is also handing out discounts and promotional codes to consumers. MARKETING-INTERACTIVE has reached out to JUMBO for more information.

Wendy Wan, director of corporate affairs and business excellence at JUMBO, said it is pleased with the work that Adwright has done in creating and launching its new brand in Singapore successfully.

Nafe Tong, Adwright’s creative partner, also expressed great satisfaction with the partnership between JUMBO and the agency. “Consumers will be delighted to find their favourite JUMBO flavours become more accessible and readily available,” he added.

In 2019, JUMBO was part of Enterprise Singapore’s two and a half year Scale-up SG programme in 2019, alongside 25 local companies such as 4Fingers, Koufu, SK Jewellery, EtonHouse among others. Meanwhile, Adwright also started off the year with a bang when it was appointed by Italian appliance manufacturer De’Longhi Group to manage integrated branding duties in Singapore and Malaysia for a year. The account covers the De'Longhi and Kenwood brands under its portfolio, and the appointment follows a closed-door pitch held in December last year. GERMS Digital was the incumbent on the account.

