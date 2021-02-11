Italian appliance firm De’Longhi Group picks branding and ad partner for SG and MY

Italian appliance manufacturer De’Longhi Group has appointed integrated branding agency Adwright Communications to handle branding and ad duties in Singapore and Malaysia for a year. The account covers the De'Longhi and Kenwood brands under its portfolio, and the appointment follows a closed-door pitch held in December last year. GERMS Digital was the incumbent on the account.

Adwright Communications will be responsible for the overall brand management and advertising concepts and manage the supporting digital, content, eCommerce, media and trade agencies. The agency will help both brands increase brand awareness in the two countries.

MD of De’Longhi Group (Singapore and Malaysia), Hwee Hian Poh, said Adwright has demonstrated creativity, flexibility and keen market acumen, which will bring great value to this partnership. "Adwright has also understood De’Longhi Group’s needs thoroughly by presenting a plan aligned with the Italian HQ directives for 2021," Poh added.

Meanwhile, Nafe Tong, Adwright's creative partner said the agency will work together with the De’Longhi team to align the brand narratives to produce full-scale marketing and advertising concepts ranging from social media marketing to physical events.

Other brands under the Group include Braun and Ariete. Meanwhile, Adwright also works with brands including UnionPay, ICBC, Flaire, SP Homes and JJ Drinks. Last February, Adwright welcomed Jasmine Seow as partner after she joined from her role as COURTS Singapore's marketing and merchandise director. Seow plays an instrumental role in expanding business opportunities for Adwright beyond the region.

