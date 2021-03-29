Samsung SEA promotes Abhishek Grover to head of digital marketing group

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates in the marketing and advertising scene.

Samsung Southeast Asia and Oceania has promoted Abhishek Grover to head of digital marketing group, more than two years after he joined as regional digital marketing head, mobile business. According to his LinkedIn, Grover pictured) is based in Singapore. In his previous role as regional digital marketing head, mobile business, Grover was responsible for data-driven digital marketing strategies and best practices for the region, covering social, CRM, search, eCommerce.

According to his LinkedIn, he was also responsible for developing digital planning and implementation guides and creative toolkits for eight subsidiaries across Southeast Asia and Oceania to improve their campaign performance contributing to business growth. MARKETING-INTERACTIVE has reached out to Samsung for comment on his new role.

Prior to Samsung, Grover was with GroupM for more than seven years, last helming the role of business director, global client solutions for Wavemaker. In that role, he was the Asia Pacific account lead for the CPG vertical managing global businesses such as L’Oreal and Kimberly Clark. He also led cross functional team across media strategy, digital operations, digital content and new business development.

He also helmed roles including regional planning director, Asia Pacific; associate director, Southeast Asia communications planning; media director; and media group head for Maxus before it merged with MEC to form Wavemaker in 2017.

Last month, Samsung Singapore named Lynn Chong as head of brand marketing, IT and mobile. According to the brand, Chong leads a team to drive integrated brand marketing campaigns and initiatives for its smartphones, tablets and wearables in Singapore. She reports to Sarah Chua, vice president, IT and mobile, Samsung Electronics Singapore. She was previously deputy director, channel marketing (retail business) at NTUC FairPrice, and also worked at OCBC Bank, TILT Advertising, XM Asia Pacific, and Ogilvy.

