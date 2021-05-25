Rosalynn Tay takes on managing director role at Compass Group

Advertising and marketing veteran Rosalynn Tay is taking on the country managing director role at food and support services company, Compass Group. In her new role, Tay will be responsible for ensuring food solutions for institutional clients across business, industrial, and education are in line with market trends and changing consumer habits. She will report to the APAC managing director in her new role.

Tay joins the company following her stint at Banyan Tree Hotels and Resorts where she spearheaded growth and demand for the Banyan Tree Group globally in her role of senior vice president of growth and demand. She took on the role at Banyan Tree in November 2019 and during her appointment, Tay was also tasked to chart the group’s customer engagement across current and new digital channels.

Prior to her role at Banyan Tree Hotels and Resorts, Tay spent seven years with Dentsu Aegis Network, last holding the role of CEO. As CEO of Dentsu Aegis Network (DAN) Singapore, she was responsible for growing and developing the business and operations across all of the network's companies. Some of the companies under her remit were Dentsu, Dentsu Media, Dentsu Mobius, Carat, Isobar, iProspect, Vizeum, Posterscope, amongst others.

Tay has spent a large part of her career in the world of marketing where she worked with the likes of DBS, Tiger Airways, and Yum! Restaurants. She also worked with agencies such as BBDO, Ogilvy and Leo Burnett in her early years in the industry.

Related articles:

Former Dentsu SG CEO Rosalynn Tay checks in at Banyan Tree Hotels

Dentsu Aegis names APAC and SG CEO, Rosalynn Tay ventures beyond ad industry