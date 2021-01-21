PUB turns to Baby Shark creators to educate pre-school kids on water conservation

Singapore’s national water agency PUB has partnered with Pinkfong, the children’s entertainment brand behind the popular song "Baby Shark", to create a dance-along music video titled "Turn Off the Tap!". The music video aims to engage young children and reinforce the importance of water conservation, and follows closely behind PUB's recent introduction of its new mascot, Water Sally.

The video features PUB's Water Wally and Water Sally rescuing the Baby Shark’s family home when it was in danger of drying up. The brother-and-sister duo also shares simple water saving tips through a jingle and fun dance moves. The music video is made available on PUB's Facebook and YouTube channels.

The collaboration with Pinkfong is part of PUB's long-term campaign targeted at pre-school children. Besides the music video, the campaign also sees the launch of a new storybook series titled "The Adventures of Water Wally & Sally", as well as storytelling sessions that is said to combine elements of learning and fun. PUB has tied up with local author Adeline Foo to pen the three-part storybook series, which will be distributed to close to 1,800 pre-schools for storytelling sessions in class.

PUB will also be working with local youth influencer Zemily Leaw to hold storytelling sessions for the series on PUB’s Facebook page. Running until 9 February, the three sessions will be available on PUB’s Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram pages.

The book series aims to reinforce the importance of water as a life-giving source and the impact of audience's consumption habits on the environment and those around them. The storylines will chronicle Water Wally and Sally’s adventures where they teach kids clever solutions to conservation challenges. The series will also see the introduction of new animal characters.

According to PUB, the campaign seeks to teach parents, educators and children about water conservation and developing good water habits from a young age. It is added that engagement with the campaign is further bolstered with the Water Wally & Sally Club, Singapore’s water fun club for children 12 years old and under. The campaign is done in collaboration with PUB's creative agency Tribal Worldwide Singapore. MARKETING-INTERACTIVE has reached out to PUB for additional information.

Cindy Keng, director, 3P Network, PUB, said through these various edutainment initiatives, it hopes to reach out to young audiences across different platforms and inculcate in them a lifelong commitment to safeguard Singapore's water resource, which is increasingly important in the face of climate change. "Together, we can nurture the next generation of little water heroes,” she added.

Benson Toh, executive creative director, Tribal Worldwide Singapore, said it is vital to establish water saving habits from a young age, and it has been proven that songs are a great way to capture attention and deliver messages effectively. Thus the agency joined forces with Pinkfong to ensure the song is sticky and spreads the important message across Singapore and, hopefully, beyond.

PUB's pre-school outreach initiatives come as the organisation looks to engage the younger generation in its water conservation efforts. It sees the generation playing a critical role in ensuring the continued success of Singapore’s water story. Additionally, PUB finds the conversation on sustainability becoming increasingly salient, and saw a need to refresh its messages around water conservation, and introduce Water Sally to engage the younger generation further.

