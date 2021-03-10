PUB plays up climate change in apocalypse-themed blockbuster-like ad

Singapore’s national water agency PUB has launched a campaign titled "The climate is changing", which aims to spotlight Singapore’s water sustainability efforts to interrupt the projected impact of climate change. The campaign is fronted by a film featuring alarming, near-apocalyptic footages of global devastation to assert climate change as an imminent threat. It then showcases PUB’s efforts to mitigate climate change through four key areas: bolstering flood resilience, building coastal protection, enhancing water security, and reducing carbon footprint.

Done in collaboration with Tribal Worldwide Singapore, the two-minute film aims to outline PUB’s long-term strategy to safeguard Singapore from flooding, rising sea levels and water shortages. it also looks to appeal to the public to consider how their individual actions can make a difference in the fight against climate change. To amplify the campaign, PUB has created a series of print, out-of-home (OOH), and digital or social ads with similar images. This includes depictions of the national icon Merlion submerged in floodwater or the Bedok Reservoir barren and unrecognisable. With the near-apocalyptical images, PUB hopes to paint a picture of what Singapore's future look like if the country does not continue in its efforts to fight climate change,

The ads will direct viewers to PUB’s campaign microsite at MakeEveryDropCount.gov.sg which educates viewers on the impact of climate change, the water sustainability efforts in Singapore, as well as how individuals can support PUB's cause. Aside from that, the site also includes PUB's #GoBlue4SG initiative in line with the upcoming World Water Day on 22 March. As part of its efforts, PUB has unveiled an interactive "heat map" in the shape of Singapore to indicate partner initiatives and events on the ground in each district. The map also shows the various locations in Singapore which will be lighting up their buildings in blue, including Resorts World Sentosa, Clarke Quay, Gardens by the Bay, Esplanade and more.

Cindy Keng, director, 3P Network Department, PUB, said: “By conveying the effects of climate change on Singapore in a compelling manner, PUB aims to jolt audiences into thinking what the future might hold if we don’t start preparing now. PUB has been unceasing in our efforts to fight climate change – from flood protection and coastal defence to enhancing our water security and utilising clean energy – and through this campaign, we hope that the public can join us by doing their part to use water wisely."

Aiming to cultivate a water-conserving habit within Singaporeans, PUB is also reaching out to young children to educate them about water conservation. Earlier last month, PUB partnered Pinkfong, the children’s entertainment brand behind the popular song "Baby Shark", to create a dance-along music video titled "Turn Off the Tap!". The music video aims to engage young children and reinforce the importance of water conservation, and follows closely behind PUB's recent introduction of its new mascot, Water Sally. The collaboration is said to be a part of PUB's long-term campaign targeted at pre-school children.

