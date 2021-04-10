Prudential and SuperM get Asian consumers dancing to social media challenges

Following news of its collaboration with K-pop band SuperM in January, Prudential has now unveiled a social media-focused campaign named "We DO" to bring consumers together through the medium of dance. The campaign kicks off with the launch of "We DO", a new hit single and music video it created in partnership with SuperM. The single will be followed by an ongoing series of wellness activities such as dance challenges in collaboration with SuperM on social media channels.

Done in collaboration with R/GA Singapore, the campaign is launched regionally across Prudential’s Asian markets, including Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Thailand. The first challenge goes live on 10 April, and SuperM members will view shortlisted video submissions.

The campaign comes as the insurance company looks to bring a new perspective to health and wellness to help people become holistically healthier. This is especially so in light of the spike in loneliness and social isolation, as well as lower fitness levels for some, brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic and social restrictions. Millennials and Gen Z, in particular, are feeling pressure across various dimensions of wellness, according to Prudential.

Based on insights that the desire for empathy, togetherness and connectedness are at an all-time high and personal health thrives with a group effort, Prudential and R/GA created the campaign around the concept of dance, which led to the dance challenge idea. According to R/GA, dance is a new behaviour that has seen a phenomenal rise in the social world. That was why it wanted to use dance to move people towards wellness collectively. Additionally, R/GA also worked with SuperM's parent company, SM Entertainment, on the lyrics, choreography and production of SuperM’s music video "We DO". MARKETING-INTERACTIVE has reached out for additional information.

Anthony Shaw, chief marketing and consumer officer, Prudential Corporation Asia, said the company wants to inspire the young and young-at-heart to get healthy and have fun doing it through the campaign with SuperM. This is in line with Prudential's commitment to help people get the most out of life.

Dorothy Peng, managing director, R/GA Singapore, added: “Our partnership with Prudential has always been a fulfilling one, and this partnership was an exhilarating challenge of building connected human experiences that we are uniquely geared to meet. Not many can say that they’ve created a new hit single and music video with a K-pop phenomenon, so we’re very glad to be able to make this happen together with Prudential."

SuperM is an all-male K-pop group made up of seven member from various other K-pop groups. It was formed in 2019 by SM Entertainment and Capitol Music Group. In a previous statement, Prudential said the group's positive and energetic approach to music and performance embodies Prudential's "We DO" spirit which celebrates the drive and optimism in today's generation. In 2021, Prudential said it will hold a series of events with SuperM to motivate people to lead healthier lives and achieve better wellness.

