Prudential taps on K-pop stars SuperM to push healthy living across Asia

Insurance brand Prudential Asia has collaborated with Korean pop (K-pop) group SuperM to launch a new campaign titled "We DO Well Together". With the partnership, Prudential aims to encourage people across Asia to stay well and healthy, and have fun doing it. The campaign will be rolled out across Prudential's 11 markets in Asia: Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Laos, Myanmar, the Philippines, Taiwan, and Vietnam.

Formed in 2019 by SM Entertainment and Capitol Music Group, SuperM is made up of seven members from various popular K-pop groups. According to Prudential, its positive and energetic approach to music and performance embodies Prudential's "We DO" spirit which celebrates the drive and optimism in today's generation. Throughout 2021, Prudential and SuperM will hold a series of events to motivate people to lead healthier lives and achieve better wellness. More details of the activities will be announced in the next few months.

In a statement to MARKETING-INTERACTIVE, a spokesperson from Prudential said the campaign is all about bringing a fresh way for people to perceive and manage their health and wellbeing, adding that the company had started planning and working on the brand campaign idea since mid-2020. The spokesperson also said that Prudential has been looking to build on its 173 years of success and want to be more engaging and relatable to a whole new generation. Through this collaboration with SuperM, the company hopes to tap into the passion of the younger generation and channel that enthusiasm to get them healthier.

Prudential and SuperM is also working with R/GA Singapore and Octagon for the campaign. Dorothy Peng, managing director, R/GA Singapore told MARKETING-INTERACTIVE that the agency is pleased to work with Prudential on the new campaign. "In line with Prudential’s 'We DO' spirit, we want to empower people to take care of their wellbeing and have fun while doing so," she added.

Prudential's collaboration with SuperM comes as the two entities share a common goal of promoting the importance of staying fit and healthy, according to Prudential's chief executive Nic Nicandrou. Together, the brands look to motivate people to attain wellness in a positive, proactive and fun way.

"This latest campaign focused on health and wellness reflects our continued commitment to putting our customers at the heart of our business. Prudential goes beyond the provision of protection to offer holistic health and wellness services, helping people prevent and postpone the onset of diseases. We do this through our all-in-one health app Pulse by Prudential, and a comprehensive range of best-in-class solutions and services to help people live well, for longer," Nicandrou added.

SuperM added that through the campaign, it hopes to call on everybody to put in the same energy and spirit as they do to achieve life goals together. "As the world experiences challenging times due to the pandemic, it is our ambition to spread positive energy and help as many people as possible to achieve not just good physical health, but mental wellbeing as well. We share a common mission with Prudential to help improve people's wellness and drive optimism in good and bad times," the group said.

Prudential is not the first brand to collaborate with a K-pop group. Last year in August, Hyundai Motor tied up with K-pop group BTS to release a new song titled “IONIQ: I’m on it". The new release followed Hyundai's launch campaign of its new electric vehicle (EV) brand “IONIQ". According to a press release, the brand song aimed to give voice in line with IONIQ’s goal to offer customer-centric EV experiences centered on connected lifestyle solutions. The song’s lyrics is said to express feelings of discovery, curiosity, hope, creativity, and inspiration for the future.

Additionally, eCommerce brand Shopee also tapped on K-pop girl group BLACKPINK as its first regional brand ambassador back in 2018. The collaboration was in line with the launch of Shopee's 12.12 Birthday Sale. Automobile brand Kia Motors subsequently worked with BLACKPINK as well to serve as the title sponsor for its 2019 World Tour. The partnership saw Kia hold a series of experiential events throughout the tour, giving local fans the opportunity to meet the K-Pop stars face-to-face. Kia looked to establish a “closer connection” to Asia’s younger generation through the K-Pop-inspired outreach campaign.

